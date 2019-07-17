There is a widespread power outage in the city of Oswego and Scriba areas.
The Oswego Fire Department says residents should treat downed traffic lights as 4-way stops, check on neighbors in need, and call 911 for emergencies.
There are about six outages right now, according to National Grid, affecting 1,434 people.
