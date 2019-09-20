About 650 customers in the town of Williamstown are without power as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
A spokeswoman with National Grid said the outage occurred in an overhead electrical line. But officials do not know exactly what happened in the line to cause the outage.
About 9,200 total customers are affected stretching from Williamstow in the west to Oneida County areas of Lee, Taberg, Camden and Rome.
national Grid’s outage map says power should be back on by 4:30 p.m.
