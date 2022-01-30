Presentation on how RACES can help a community

OSWEGO COUNTY - Mike Regan, KD2DVC, of the Oswego County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) presented a program on what RACES is and how it can help a community in emergency situations at a recent Oswego County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting. The LEPC is a community-based organization that assists in preparing for emergencies, particularly those concerning hazardous materials, and meets quarterly. According to federal statute, LEPCs must develop an emergency response plan, review the plan at least annually, and provide information about hazardous materials in the community to citizens. Regan related the history of RACES and explained how amateur radio could aid the LEPC in severe emergencies.
