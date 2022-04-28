PHOENIX - The second of three preview and pre-sale days of the huge spring sale at the Schroeppel Historical Society in Phoenix takes place 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 30. The third preview and pre-sale day from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 7, and the final special sale day with the addition of unique older items, plants and baked goods from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
The sale features an amazing selection of like-new kitchen items, large mirrors and home decorative pieces, as well as charming collectibles and very usable practical items such as a sewing machine. Older specialty items are reserved for the final sale day on May 14.
Last week’s article included a description of an old phonograph, but that item is no longer available. Also, the hours of the preview and presale dates were incorrectly stated as 8-10 a.m., but should be 8 a.m.-noon.
