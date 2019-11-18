Lawrence Wink, 48, who has been principal at Hastings-Mallory Elementary School in the Central Square school district for 11 years, was killed Monday morning in an accident in Baldwinsville.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies said at about 7:10 a.m., they and Baldwinsville Police Department officers and rescue personal responded to Aspen Springs Drive near the intersection of White Chapel Road for a reported accident involving a rubbish removal truck and a pedestrian.
Deputies investigating the accident state the garbage truck from Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal Inc., was backing down Aspen Springs Drive when it struck Wink as he was crossing the road. Wink suffered a traumatic injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo said Wink will be greatly missed by all in the district.
“During that time, (his 11 years as Hastings-Mallory principal) he left a legacy of kindness, energy and advocacy for all students,” Colabufo said in a statement. “Students and staff alike loved Larry. He was a leader in the community and in the district. He truly loved his job.”
Colabufo said everyone in the district is in shock.
“He would do anything for the students. I loved going over to Hastings-Mallory and watching him. He would get right down on the floor to talk face to face with the kids,” Colabufo said.
He said Wink was a good family guy and loved his wife Catherine and daughter Emily deeply.
Colabufo said grief counseling is being provided for faculty, staff, students and community members.
Wink was born in Syracuse and received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and his master’s from George Mason University. He worked as a math teacher before becoming a principal.
He was an avid SU and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed vacationing in Saratoga every summer.
Calling hours are 4-7 pm Thursday, Nov. 21 at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St, Baldwinsville. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Contributions may be made to Exceptional Family Resources, 1820 Lemoyne Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208 or Casey’s Place, 228 LaFayette Road, Syracuse, NY 13205.
