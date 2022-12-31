OSWEGO - Creative Developments of Oswego Inc. was awarded $50,000 in economic development grants by National Grid to support its work on the Oswego Community Development plan. The Oswego developer is rehabilitating two projects on the Route 104 corridor in the city that received grants from National Grid’s economic development program.

“Supporting the renewal of existing properties ignites economic and civic growth,” said Alberto Bianchetti, regional director of customer and community engagement for National Grid. “Creative Developments’ work in the city of Oswego didn’t just restore buildings that will house new or growing businesses, it improves the aesthetics of the neighborhood and gives the people who work and live in this area another reason to be proud.”

