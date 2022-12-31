OSWEGO - Creative Developments of Oswego Inc. was awarded $50,000 in economic development grants by National Grid to support its work on the Oswego Community Development plan. The Oswego developer is rehabilitating two projects on the Route 104 corridor in the city that received grants from National Grid’s economic development program.
“Supporting the renewal of existing properties ignites economic and civic growth,” said Alberto Bianchetti, regional director of customer and community engagement for National Grid. “Creative Developments’ work in the city of Oswego didn’t just restore buildings that will house new or growing businesses, it improves the aesthetics of the neighborhood and gives the people who work and live in this area another reason to be proud.”
Each project was awarded $25,000 through National Grid’s Main Street Revitalization program, which funds programs in small- to medium-sized urban centers and main street corridors that possess unrealized potential. Creative Developments of Oswego recently completed work at 161 W. First St. on the river’s west bank. Construction began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which stalled work due to labor shortages and skyrocketing supply costs. The builder completed a total renovation of this property, replacing all windows, plumbing, electrical, walls, floors and ceilings. New HVAC systems were installed. The roof assembly was replaced as was the entire front façade. All three commercial spaces have been leased, two of which are occupied by new businesses.
“My goal has always been to restore underutilized, existing buildings that reflect the historical perspective of our community,” Warren Shaw, president of Creative Development of Oswego, said. “Restoration is difficult at best and the whole COVID situation made this even more challenging. National Grid has been instrumental in their support of these projects as well as a pleasure to work with. I greatly appreciate the professionalism of their staff as well as their commitment to helping our city be a better place to live.”
Across the Oswego River is Creative Developments of Oswego’s other project at 75 E. Bridge St. The developer acquired the 6,000-square-foot former restaurant, which has sat vacant for six years, and recreated the block: 3,600-square-feet is devoted to commercial space with the remainder for residential units. Among the replacements installed were new soffits, building fascia, bricks and windows, while the dining and kitchen areas downstairs were restored with hopes of leasing the property as a restaurant.
National Grid Economic Development Programs
Since 2003, National Grid’s 18 economic development programs have provided more than $125 million in assistance, helping to create or retain more than 60,000 jobs and supporting almost $10 billion in private and public investment across upstate New York. More information about National Grid’s suite of programs is available at www.shovelready.com.
