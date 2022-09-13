Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary story includes local, state, national representatives

OSWEGO - Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program shared thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown. The story originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23as part of WPBS Weekly: Inside the Stories, a weekly current affairs show. The full story can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CCiNAQ71fo.
NYSG Coastal Recreation and Tourism Specialist David G. “Dave” White II, Oswego County Administrator Philip Church, Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council Vice Chair and Member-at-Large Katie Malinowski, and NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Great Lakes Regional Coordinator Ellen Brody are interviewed in the eight-minute story that highlights the environmental, recreational, economic, and maritime cultural value of the proposed project.
