OSWEGO — A proposed delay in the shipping season to help lower Lake Ontario could strain the Port of Oswego and a major employer, Novelis. Whether a solution can be found has been disputed by an environmental group leader and the port director.
John M. Peach, executive director for Save the River, Clayton, has called for postponing the shipping season, believing it could help reduce the near record-high levels of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. A three-week delay in shipping, he said, could provide more opportunities for binational officials to release more water through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
A recent discussion, however, revealed to Mr. Peach that postponing the start of shipping could cost money and jobs at Novelis, one of the largest employers in the city, and the Port of Oswego. Truckers haul aluminum from the port, which imports it from Canada, to the Novelis plant, where workers process it into aluminum sheets for cans, building materials and cars.
In order to rectify the situation and garner support for his cause from elected officials, Mr. Peach recommended transporting aluminum ingots to the port by rail car instead of ship during the delay. He wrote about his proposal in a Jan. 30 letter to one of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s representatives, Colleen Deacon, urging her or the governor to facilitate the transition in the supply change “and thereby remove this obstacle to delaying the spring opening of the (St. Lawrence) Seaway.”
“Here’s a win-win situation for the governor, for Oswego and for all the riparians,” Mr. Peach said to the Times.
Switching from freighter to rail, however, would cost the port much more and cause a backup in the supply chain and threaten the supply of aluminum for Novelis, said port Director William Scriber.
Hauling an amount of aluminum carried in a typical freighter would require about 200 rail cars, and is more expensive, Mr. Scriber said. The port has 96,000 metric tons of aluminum, and Novelis, which did not return request for comment, relies on the aluminum supply at the port for its products. Transporting enough aluminum to meet the needs of Novelis and the port’s other clients by rail car would cause a bottleneck of cars.
The port would need to order more rail cars to supply its aluminum to clients, but Mr. Scriber said ordering cars requires him to plan anywhere from a week to a year out.
“You cannot use rail in any way to supplement water traffic through the St. Lawrence River,” he said. “Water is less expensive and more economically viable.”
The Port of Oswego imports and exports more than a million metric tons of aluminum, grain, potash, a kind of salt; cement and heavy lifting and project cargo. As the largest port in the state, save for the Port of New York and New Jersey, the Central New York port generated about $35 million in economic benefit and supported more than 300 jobs in 2018, the most recent numbers available, Mr. Scriber said.
“If you take my supply away from me for two or three weeks, it affects my bottom line, my revenue, and it affects my employees,” he said. “Anything that happens on my docket ripples through Oswego city, the county and Central New York.”
Mr. Peach said he believes a delay of three weeks, or between the typical start of the shipping season and Ottawa River freshet, or when ice and snowpack melts and flows into the river in the spring, should not have a significant effect on the overall shipping industry. Shipping stakeholders have previously claimed certain alterations in scheduling would result in a loss of millions, a claim Mr. Peach has rejected. “I’m not sure I buy that for a few weeks of relief,” he said. “In the long term, I would absolutely buy it.”
Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River remain near record-high levels for this time of year. While record amounts of water have flowed through the lake, record amounts have also flowed into it from Lake Erie.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which manages outflows from the dam in Massena and Cornwall, on Thursday announced that Lake Ontario, the Thousand Islands and the lower St. Lawrence River in Quebec are at risk of high water levels this spring. Lake Ontario, which was at 246.25 feet as of Thursday, has reached “slightly below record seasonal highs,” according to the board, but the rest of the Great Lakes have already reached record highs for this time of year. The binational organization urged communities along the lake to plan for a foreseeable peak of 247.7 feet or higher this year.
