Protect the blood supply by donating this fall

SYRACUSE - The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.
Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give through Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Nov. 7, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
Nov. 8, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Oswego Hospital, 110 W. Sixth St., Oswego.
Nov. 9, 1-6 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 State Route 49, Constantia.
Nov. 9, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal.
Nov. 14, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center, Oswego.
