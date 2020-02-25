Folks in the north country are being asked to prepare for a storm this week that could make travel impossible.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will begin late Wednesday and last until Saturday afternoon. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Snowfall rates might reach over two inches per hour at times, and winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Total snow accumulation might exceed two feet, and the greatest snow amounts are expected to focus across the Tug Hill Plateau. The weather service said to begin preparations at home or with vehicles.
