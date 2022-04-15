Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for April 15.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joshua D. Gaffey, 31, of 21 Preston St., Camden, second-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, March 29, held in CAP court to await arraignment.
James M. Gleason, 30, of 29 Park St., Pulaski, resisting arrest, March 26, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Matthew D. Ryerson, 32, of 3028 W. Main St., Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, dirty or covered plate, March 29, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, April 12.
Chyenne L. Youngs, 43, of 743 Gilbert Mills Rd., Volney, endangering the welfare of a child, March 28, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on April 12.
Tyler Phillips, 19, of Clay, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, and many traffic tickets, April 5, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court, April 6, released on his own recognizance. According to police, on April 5, at around 6:40 p.m., an Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy was lead on a pursuit of 19-year-old Tyler Phillips in the town of Schroeppel. The pursuit began near the on-ramp to State Route 481 southbound in the area of State Route 264 and County Route 6. During the pursuit, the Phillip’s vehicle allegedly pulled into a u-turn area, backed out and began to drive head on towards the Sheriff’s Deputy. The Sheriff’s Deputy continued pursuit of the vehicle northbound in the southbound lane and allegedly witnessed the Phillip’s vehicle almost strike two other vehicles head on. Shortly thereafter, Phillip’s vehicle exited State Route 481 and was stopped on State Route 264.
Oswego City Police Department:
Marye Smiley, 28, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, violation of the local open container ordinance, March 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 26.
Susan E. Gardener, 29, of 61 E. Eighth St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Shyon A. Grant, 19, of 52 Croton Ave, Ossining, petit larceny, April 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Kenneth R. Horning, 58, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Adam Jimenez, 21, of 10 Santiago Avenue, Haverstraw, disorderly conduct, April 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 14.
Mindy L. Mcloughlin, 42, of 134 Midland St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Johnathan J. Moore, 30, of 87 E. Seneca St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Tracy Ann Nash, 43, of 19 Hall Rd., Oswego Town, petit larceny, April 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Darshell L. Stroud Jr., 31, of 1066 S. Geddes St., Syracuse, petit larceny, April 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Christopher W. Vezzose, 31, of 92 E. Schuyler St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, April 2, arraigned at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Stanley D. Edouard, 19, of 15 Union Rd., Oswego Town, petit larceny, April 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Shirley J. Haskins, 35, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Michael A. Peronne, 34, of 2345 County Route 4, Palermo, petit larceny, April 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Jerrid M. Walts, 32, homeless, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, April 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
John Michael Wilcox, 27, of 105 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 5.
Mckenzie L. Cardinali, 23, of 117 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, April 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Tiffany Lynn Merrill, 34, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, April 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Clinton E. Rowe, 36, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, April 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Daniel J. Thamarus, 31, of 91 E. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 6, held pending arraignment on April 7.
Fulton Police Department:
Alexander D. Bailey, 24, of 301 Lee Rd., New Haven, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper right turn, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 3.
Samantha J. Brundage, 34, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, failed to stop at stop sign, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 1.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 23, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 3.
Cindi L. Harris, 54, of 616 Ontario St., Fulton, petit larceny, March 30.
Patrick R. Hart, 35, of 56 Davis St., Phoenix, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no license, seat belt violation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, April 1.
Robert Lewis Pittman, 38, of 122 Dickerson St., Syracuse, aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, April 1.
Brian M. Rendino, 37, of 212 N. Townsend, Syracuse, second-degree aggravated harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, March 31.
Shiane M. Schuster, 25, of 12838 Parker Dr., Martville, three counts petit larceny, March 28.
Derik Michael Winn, 33, of 413 Hannibal St., Fulton, three counts third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, three counts no license, three counts no registration, three counts no inspection, two counts no insurance, no head lights, inadequate muffler, moved from lane unsafely, April 3.
State Police:
Sabrina E. Johnson, 36, of New Berlin, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug parphenalia, second -degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 1, held.
Autumn L. Willcox, 29, of Altmar, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 2, appearance ticket.
David P. Kline, 25, of Pennellville, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, April 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Michael J. Chwalek, 42, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, April 2, appearance ticket.
Emmanuel Burgosvillodas, 22, of Clayton, N.C., DWI - 1st offense, resisting arrest, April 3, appearance ticket.
According to police, Douglas C. Groover, age 56 of Newark, crashed his westbound 2019 Yamaha motorcycle into the rear driver’s-side door of State Police Investigator Ivan Chinikailo’s unmarked westbound Nissan as Chinikailo was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway Tuesday afternoon, April 5, in front of 1837 State Route 49, Constantia. Groover was allegedly trying to pass Chinikailo at the time.
Groover was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle and was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with a leg injury. Inv. Chinikailo was transported by private vehicle to a local physician for evaluation.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
This incident is pending investigation.
Justin E. Lent, 33, of Altmar, fourth-degree grand larceny, April 4, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Jake T. Sorensen, 21, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, March 26, appearance ticket.
Timothy S. Dygert, 65, of Central Square, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, April 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Russel W. Hyde, 47, of Fulton, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt, April 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Angela R. Hanks, 40, of Syracuse, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsify business records, April 5. This incident is pending investigation.
Brian K. Nelepovitz, 35, of Central Square, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, April 6, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Thompson Burnswick, 43, of Fulton, petit larceny, April 6, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.