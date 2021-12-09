Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 10.
Oswego City Police Department:
Joshua A. Barbour, 32, of 1572 County Route 8, Fulton, violation of Oswego’s taxi-licensed operator and vehicle ordinance as well as Oswego’s taxi license number and vehicle ordinance, Nov. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 30.
Mary M. Clifford, 44, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, petit larceny, Nov. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 16.
Matthew A. Getman, 26, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Nov. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
Fred T. Lewis, 64, of 26 Pineview Ln., Hannibal, violation of Oswego’s taxi-licensed operator and vehicle ordinance, Nov. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 30.
William M. Player, 21, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
Brandon D. Schill, 20, of 704 Pangborn Rd., Central Square, no inspection, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 27.
Rhondye H. Williams, 39, of 20 E. First St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, Nov. 29.
State Police:
William E. Abbott, 48, of Altmar, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 26, held.
Stephanie L. Howe, 42, of Parish, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 27, appearance ticket.
George W. Lawson, 33, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 26, appearance ticket.
Lawrence A. Bivens, 52, of Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 26, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jason D. Bergin, 46, of Williamstown, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 27, held.
Joseph M. Gelling, 40, of Mexico, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Nov. 28, held.
Brittney R. Barber, 28, of New York, resisting arrest, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 28, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Jason C. Burakowski, 30, of Calcium, New York, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 28, appearance ticket.
Richard W. Champion, 38, of Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 28, held.
Jon M. Epolito, 38, of Mexico, second-degree burglary, Nov. 29, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Shawn M. Moore, 44, of Hastings, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 29, appearance ticket.
Robin L. Coffey, 40, of Richland, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Nov. 30, held; this incident is pending investigation; third-degree burglary, Nov. 30; this incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Brittany A. Blair, 32, of Cleveland, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 1, held.
Jordan D. Brenden, 33, of Black River, New York, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Wesley J. Battles, 40, of Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 1, appearance ticket.
