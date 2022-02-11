Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 11.
Oswego City Police Department:
John Morrison Dygert, 21, of 134 E. 10 1/2 St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 27, held pending his arraignment in Oswego City Court on Jan. 28.
Clifton J. Lamb, 35, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, criminal sale of a controlled substance, Jan. 27, released on his own recognizance, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 2.
Joshua A. Barbour, 32, of 1572 County Route 8, Fulton, violation of Oswego city’s taxi-licensed operator and vehicle ordinance, Jan. 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 15.
Holly J. Bennett, 41, of 225 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Jan. 28, arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court.
Brian Matthew Harp, 35, of 27 Liberty St., Adams, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 17.
Renee J. Laduc, 22, of 8 W. Ninth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 17.
Fred K. Larkin, 32, of 17 Porter St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 17.
Seth A. Wade, 39, of 105 E. 12th St., Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, failure to obey traffic device, Jan. 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Robert A. Meyers III, 33, of 49 E. Ninth St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 1, held pending his arraignment in Oswego City Court on Feb. 2.
Charles J. Morey, 45, of 126 Bardeen Rd., Hastings, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 1, processed and then released to the Oswego County Sheriffs Office for a felony bench warrant.
Lisa Mae Norris, 46, of 207 County Route 38, Hastings, endangering the welfare of a child, improper lane: right turn, aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 1, held pending arraignment.
Robert C. Thompson, 28, of 19 Country Ln., Hannibal, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, Feb. 1, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Luis R. Melendez III, 27, of 19 Butternut Dr., Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Feb. 2, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jeremy F. Susino, 19, of 276 Lakeshore Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 17.
Fulton Police Department:
Terry S. Braxton, 40, of 213 Seneca St., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no inspection, no headlights, Jan. 24.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 27.
Loris E. Charland, 56, of 2245 Kumrow Rd., Camden, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey traffic device, Jan. 29.
Victorio A. Colon, 25, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, third degree assault, Jan. 29.
Christa M. Delaney, 19, of 403 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Jan. 27.
Michael N. Digregorio, 24, of 2430 County Route 176, Fulton, fourth degree grand larceny, Jan. 24.
Wayne Lamont Halliburton, 25, of 6045 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, resisting arrest, Jan. 24.
Clarissa M. Perez, 26, of 2122 County Route 176, Volney, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 25.
Gary W. Ripley, 43, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 25.
Scott W. Ripley Sr., 48, of 5621 S. Salina St., Syracuse, resisting arrest, Jan. 26.
Julia Maria Scaringi, 19, of 137 E. Second St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Jan. 27.
Alyssa Am Strausser, 21, of 138 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 27.
State Police:
Christopher C. Allen, 55, of Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 27. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew L. Brokhoff, 55, of Redfield, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 28, appearance ticket.
Alex Bourlier, 26, of Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 28, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Arthur W. Dunn, 69, of Altmar, second-degree criminal sex act; sexual contact with an individual older than 17 but incapable of consent, Jan. 29, held. This incident is pending investigation.
James E. Wheelock, 49, of Camden, -aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, Jan. 29, appearance ticket.
Stephen C. Schwalm, 31, of West Monroe, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Jan. 29, cash bail. This incident is pending investigation.
Kristin A. Teachout, 46, of Orwell, petit larceny, Jan. 30, appearance ticket.
Amanda G. Sgarlata, 45, of Pennellville, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, Jan. 31, appearance ticket.
Nicholas J. Stadelmann, 41, of Mallory, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 1.
