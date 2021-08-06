Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 6.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Tiffany M. Babcock, 32, of 97 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 14, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 2.
Richard J. Deal, 39, of 1781 County Route 26, Parish, second-degree criminal contempt, July 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Christina J. Massey, 34, of 73 Lester Rd., Orwell, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, July 18, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 1.
Shawn D. Shoultz, 50, of 635 Hog Back Rd., Albion, four counts endangering the welfare of a child, July 20, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 3.
Diamond L. Trumble, 25, of 467 Towsley Rd., Pulaski, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, June 29, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Aug. 3.
Oswego City Police Department:
Nicole A. Avery, 35, of 123 Senior Ave., Granby, third-degree criminal trespass, July 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 29.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, of Victory Center, Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 16, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Kimberly A. Keating, 44, of 25 Falise Dr., Minetto, petit larceny, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 5.
William Kinsella, 63, of 132 Ellen St., Oswego, second-degree sex abuse, July 16, appearance ticket, July 29.
Ronald E. Recore, 45, of 97 E. Bridge St., Apt 9, Oswego, petit larceny, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 5.
Robert L. Updegrove, 33, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, July 19.
Shannon E. Watson, 31, of 2081 County Route 1, Scriba, failure to obey police officer, speeding, failed to stop at stop sign, failure to obey traffic signal, reckless driving, July 17, processed and released, due to appear, Oswego City Court, July 29.
Joanette Alvarado, 38, of 174 E. 2nd St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, July 20, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Alissa L. Gonzalez, 23, of 331 Rathburn Rd., Granby, petit larceny, July 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 5.
Anthony M. Schmitt, 32, of 102 Leitch St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, July 20.
Lane Irene Noel, 33, of 14 Melrose Ave., Granby, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 21.
Victoria Bea Abbott, 20, of 6827 State Route 3, Pulaski, petit larceny, July 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 12.
Anthony D. Schaeffer, 33, of 456 W. First St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, July 23, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Edwin Gonzalez, 57, of 212 W. Third St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 27, appearance ticket, return court date, Aug. 12.
Fulton Police Department:
Justin L. Broadwell, 21, of 622 Academy St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, July 23.
Stephanie Lorane Campbell, 37, of 3636 State Route 11A, Nedrow, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, July 25.
Luis Angel Delgado, 23, of 312 Utica St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, assault, July 23.
Alicia Marie Dorn, 37, of 13 S. Seventh St., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, failure to keep right, July 24.
Mark Aug. Gillen, 29, of 1005 County Highway 116, Johnstown, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate lights, July 20.
Keirstin Joy Logan, 29, of 62 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, July 22.
Lane Irene Noel, 33, of 14 Melrose Ave., Granby, driving while using a portable electronic device, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 21.
Jerry Pizarro, 33, of 210 W. First St. S., Fulton, first-degree robbery, assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree conspiracy, July 21.
Ronda L. Stoutenger, 44, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, July 25.
Steven P. Stoutenger, 23, of 74 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 19.
Jamie L. Tussey, 33, of 210 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, July 21.
Calvin L. Waite, 46, homeless, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, July 25.
State Police:
Heather L. Davis, 27, of Fulton, petit larceny, July 12, appearance ticket.
Richard J. Bentley, 30, of Pennellville, petit larceny, July 24, appearance ticket.
Luis A. Delgado, 23, of Fulton, assault w/intent to cause physical injury with weapon, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 23, held.
Melissa L. Michael, 34, of Rochester, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, July 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Colleen A. Mcgraw, 52, of Fulton, petit larceny, July 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kyle A. Bickford, 34, of Cleveland, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, July 28, released on own recognizance.
Mark E. Bailey, 35, of Oswego, third-degree grand larceny, July 28, held. This incident is pending investigation.
