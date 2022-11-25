Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 25.
Fulton Police Department:
Devin A. Giammella, 24, of 3066 County Route 4, Volney, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, Nov. 8.
Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, of 251 W. Second St. S., Fulton, second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 9.
Chad K. Huber, 40, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 13.
Andrew Robert Isdell, 31, homeless second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal tampering, Nov. 14.
Rickie A. Lasinski, 30, of 2337 County Route 8, Minetto, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 14.
Christopher D. Mastrobattista, 42, of 12 Hass Ln., Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no registration, no insurance, Nov. 9.
Levi J. Montgomery Sr., 32, of 12 Airport Rd., Granby, petit larceny, Nov. 13.
Donald M. Odin, of 564 Wickham St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov 10.
Andrew A. Peacock, 25, of 720 W. First St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Nov.13.
Joseph E. Tobin, 44, of 557 W. Fifth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Nov. 14.
State Police:
Ronald J. Shuster, 52, of Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Karley R. Hilton, 25, of Altmar, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 12, held.
Katherine R. Town, 30, of Bernhards Bay, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 13, appearance ticket.
Wayne A. Munger, 40, of Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 12, appearance ticket.
Ellis E. Libbey, 45, of Hannibal, two counts second-degree menacing, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 13, appearance ticket.
Albert W. Snyder, 38, of Altmar, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, use of another vehicle without interlock, Nov. 14, appearance ticket.
Justin D. Franklin, 33, of Richland, petit larceny, Nov. 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Chad E. Grinnell, 39, of Fulton, petit larceny, Nov. 16, appearance ticket.
Karen R. Gabbard, 33, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 16, appearance ticket.
Craig R. Hurlbut, 58, of Mexico, prohibited sale alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, Nov. 16, appearance ticket.
Jody Gula, 59, of Auburn, criminal mischief, Nov. 16. This incident is pending investigation.
Thomas C. Block, 54, of Hannibal, criminal obstruction of breathing, Nov. 17.
