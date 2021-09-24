Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 24.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Scott F. Bacon, 50, of 492 Peter Scott Rd., Schroeppel, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, Sept. 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Jared S. Rice, 29, of 324 West Broadway, Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 20, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Richard A. York, 64, of 508 County Route 62, Sandy Creek, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 8, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, Sept. 26.
Oswego City Police Department:
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 20, homeless, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, Sept. 12.
Garry E. Brown, 38, of 502 East Bloomfield St., Rome, false personation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 23.
James J. Castiglia, 36, of 8806 Murray Rd., Red Creek, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 11, issued multiple UTTs, return court date, Sept. 23.
Tommy L. Coe, 52, of 84 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, Sept. 13, held pending arraignment.
Christopher J. McCann, 32, of 112 W. First St. N., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 14, processed and released with return court date of Sept. 30.
Jenny L. Rivera, 35, of 26 1st Ave., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 23.
Nicole L. Rivera, 36, of 29 1st Ave, Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 10, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting CAP Court the following morning.
Nicole L. Rivera, 36, of 29 1st Ave, Oswego, false written statement, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 23.
Shandelle A. Tetro, 30, of 7115 State Route 104, Oswego Town, petit larceny, Sept. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court. Sept. 30.
Fulton Police Department:
Wendy A. Augustine, 42, of 65 N. Sixth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Sept. 10.
Alessandro C. Berner, 20, of 462 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, Sept. 7.
Timothy J. Delaney, 25, of 403 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 11.
Andrew F. Dettmer, 31, of 5 High Banks Dr., Granby, no inspection, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding in school zone, Sept. 8.
Betsy M. Fredenburg, 32, of 20 Airport Rd., Granby, petit larceny, Sept. 7.
Chad E. Grinnell, 38, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 9.
Seth Rylan Hall, 36, of 110 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 10.
William L. Pfrang, 39, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, Sept. 9.
Jeremy J. Ross, 33, of 305 Oak St., Fulton, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 7.
Kevin John Rothrock, 36, of 20 Airport Rd., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 7.
Ryan J. Taylor, 44, of 216 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, second degree harassment, Sept. 7.
Ian JW. Woodward, 35, of 116 N. Seventh St., Fulton, first-degree public lewdness, lewdness - intent to be seen, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 7.
State Police:
Bruce C. Gates, 46, of Durango, Colorado, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Sept. 9, held.
Dean R. Murray, 62, of Parish, two counts promoting a sexual performance by a child under 17, three counts possession of a sexual performance by a child, Sept. 9, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Lacey M. Pearson, 41, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 11, appearance ticket.
Anthony P. Dipino, 49, of Cleveland, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 11, appearance ticket.
Matthew D. Mclean, 37, of Mexico, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 13, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Brittney A. Blair, 32, of Cleveland, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 14, held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.