Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 22.
Oswego City Police Department:
Judith A. Farrell, 68, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, two counts petit larceny, Oct. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 21.
Eugene R. Bardin, 36, of 33 Dutchess Ln., Palermo, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 28.
Richard M. Gillen, 45, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 28.
Declan J. Ocallaghan, 21, of 26 Fisk St., Red Hook, New York, public urination, Oct. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 26.
Jenna Lee Rupert, 25, of 29 Birch Ln., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 28.
Connor James Greene, 27, of 141 E. Second St., Oswego, trespass, petit larceny, Oct. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 21.
Marcus A. Martin, 33, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, trespass, Oct. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 21.
James Pearson, 44, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, first-degree rape, third-degree coercion, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Oct. 12, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Andres Perez, 29, homeless, petit larceny, Oct. 12.
Richard M. Szymanski, 43, of 41 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, trespass, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Oct. 12, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Nathaniel C. Bray, 27, of 707 Cayuga St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, Oct. 5.
Donald Douglas Butler, 56, of 509 Division St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second degree harassment, Oct. 5.
Robert John Byrns, 27, of 1372 County Route 57, Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, improper plates, no insurance, no inspection, no registration, circumventing interlock, Oct. 4.
Shayne Michael Clark, 28, homeless, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 5.
Angelo L. Colon, 57, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 7.
Briana Paige Colon, 22, homeless, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failed to stop at stop sign, Oct. 8.
Lori M. Firenze, 41, of 614 Ontario St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 6.
Deborah J. Hood, 62, of 674 Forest Ave., Fulton, petit larceny, Oct. 6.
April Marie Howard, 22, of 405 Oneida St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 6.
Steven S. Kendrick, 37, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Oct. 8.
Daniel P. Kinahan, 25, of 420 1/2 S. Sixth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Oct. 7.
Danielle M. Palmer, 38, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, petit larceny, Oct. 6.
Roger G. Parkhurst, 73, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 8.
Daniel J. Tallman Jr., 55, of 105 S. Fourth St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 11.
Clarence W. Vetovick, 56, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 7.
Andrea L. Warner, 33, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 4.
Robert A. Wavle, 45, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 10.
Natalie J. Wolfe, 55, of 226 Martville Rd., Hannibal, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 9.
Ronald L. Woodward, 30, of 150 Cedar St., Fulton, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, following too close, no registration, second degree reckless endangerment, Oct. 11.
State Police:
Kevin A. Knopp, 34, of Altmar, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Sept. 28. This incident is pending investigation.
Amanda L. Cahill, 32, of Pennellville, third-degree burglary, Oct. 7. This incident is pending investigation.
Mark F. Raymond, 28, of Pennellville, fifth-degree conspiracy, Oct. 7, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew J. Oliver, 24, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, petit larceny, Oct. 8, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Jeffrey D. Zehr, 40, of Adams Center, New York, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Justin R. Eisenhauer, 28, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 9, appearance ticket.
James E. Atkinson, 21, of Pulaski, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 10, appearance ticket.
Richard A. Rogala, 44, of Central Square, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 11, held.
Travis D. Paninski, 28, of Schroeppel, criminal mischief, Oct. 10, released on own recognizance.
Eric R. Littleboytavernier, 26, of Palermo, fourth-degree criminal mischief, lewdness, Oct. 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Raymond J. Sanderson, 25, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 12, held.
Stefano Perez-Arnold, 19, of Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, Oct. 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.