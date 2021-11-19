Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 19.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Lakiesha S. Britt, 43, of 4925 Driftwood Dr., Liverpool, DWI - 1st offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, crossing road hazard markings, Oct. 30, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Nov. 19.
Amber L. Gaebel, 28, of 93 Rathburn Rd., Granby, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, Oct. 29, held to await CAP Court arraignment.
Mitchell H. Gladle, 65, of 1002 Meadowview Dr., Central Square, first-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 31, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Nikolas J. Graham, 30, of 809 County Route 3, Granby, petit larceny, Nov. 1, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Nov. 15.
Kyle C. Rowland, 21, of 64 Junior Ave., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual misconduct, Nov. 2, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Nov. 16.
Oswego City Police Department:
Joshua A. Castiglia, 33, of 8807 Murray Rd., Red Creek, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, Nov. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Christina M. Demmerle, 28, of 739 County Route 35, Palermo, false personation, resisting arrest, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
James V. Ferraro, 34, of 739 County Route 35, Mexico, false personation, resisting arrest, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 5, held for CAP Court arraignment.
Isabella Guzman, 22, of 126 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree assault, Nov. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Janena J. Jones, 42, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, petit larceny, Nov. 8.
Tommy K. Jones, 40, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, petit larceny, Nov. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Erick Martin, 25, of 205 Cooper St., Newark, New York, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 4, held pending arraignment.
Nicole Rose Mckenna, 24, of 226 Roosevelt Dr., Fishkill, New York, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, Nov. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Jimmy J. Oconnor, 43, homeless, DWAI drugs - previous conviction within 10 years, Nov. 6, released with UTTs with return court date of Nov. 17, Oswego City Court.
Tiffany M. Savage, 35, of 956 Middle Rd., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 5, held pending arraignment.
Anthony D. Schaeffer, 33, of 456 W. First St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 4, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court on Nov. 6.
Dionte P. Smith, 23, of 69 E. 10th St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing, Nov. 6, held and transported to the Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment purposes.
George E. Todd, 75, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Nov. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Alexys M. Wolfersberger, 24, of 249 E. Eighth St., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
David T. Young, 32, of 154 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, no inspection, moved from lane unsafely, DWI - 1st offense, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, Nov. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
David L. Beam, 43, of 4021 County Route 22, Lacona, reckless driving, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, imprudent speed, traffic device violation: red light, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, right of way violation: failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, Nov. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Jason C. Richards, 40, of 168 E. Fourth St., Oswego, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 9.
Karin A. Richards, 40, of 415 Fremont St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Nov. 9.
State Police:
Cherith B. Barzee, 30, of North Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 5, appearance ticket.
Christina M. Demmerle, 28, of Palermo, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 1. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
James V. Ferraro, 33, of Mexico, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 5, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Dionis Abreu, 36, of Black River, New York, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 6, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Christopher A. Kranz, 36, of Constantia, third-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 6, held.
Ronald L. Woodward, 30, of Fulton, third-degree coercion, Nov. 7, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
William L. Smith, 42, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 8, held.
Larry W. Walker, 39, of Mexico, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Nov. 8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Alisa R. Smith, 27, of Granby, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Nov. 10, appearance ticket.
Tiffany M. Eklund, 45, of Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 10, appearance ticket.
