Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 18.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Nicholas C. Barlow-Parkhurst, 24, of 720 State Route 104B, New Haven, criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 26, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court, March 12.
Justin J. Felix, 30, of 5 Harris St., Fulton, two counts criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 2, transported to Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment.
Levi J. Montgomery Sr., 31, of 12 Airport Rd., Fulton, petit larceny, March 1, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, March 15.
Kyle D. Morrison, 35, of 306 Oneida St., Fulton, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, equipment violation: exhaust system, March 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Christopher R. Betts, 30, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 3, released on UTTs and is due back in Oswego City Court on March 17.
Victoria M. Conzone, 26, of 63 E. Utica St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, March 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 17.
Oleksandra Craner, 23, of 157 W. Third St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no headlights, March 4, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Shannon L. Gerard, 23, of 148 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, petit larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy, March 4, appearance ticket.
Michael M. Hammond, 41, of 148 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, petit larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy, March 4, appearance ticket.
Arthur E. Mason, 38, of 3898 Rome Rd., Pulaski, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 5, released with three uniform traffic tickets.
Paul M. Smith, 31, of 8894 Oswego Rd., Baldwinsville, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, March 7.
Shelly M. Stacy, 40, of 454 Oconnor Rd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 5, released with three uniform traffic tickets.
Douglas S. Waterbury, 61, of P.O. Box 2005, Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt. On March 7, Douglas Waterbury turned himself in on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly disobeying a federal court order to stay away from 56 W. Bridge St. Waterbury was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on March 24.
Sajani Hall, 32, of 20 Samuel Way, Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, assault, March 8, arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Angela M. Vanburen, 36, of 24 Harvest Dr., Oswego Town, third-degree criminal trespass, March 8, appearance ticket.
Robert J. Martin, 40, of 1480 County Route 4, Central Square, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal tampering, aggravated family offense, March 9, held for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Francis T. Arnold, 29, of 265 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 1.
Willow R. Ballard, 22, of 4238 County Route 4, Scriba, disorderly conduct, Feb. 28.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., 43, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, avoiding intersection/light, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 2.
Christopher A. Burr, 35, of 90 Canal Rd., Phoenix, petit larceny, Feb. 11.
Tristan M. Corriveau, 26, of 3363 County Route 17, Williamstown, no license, no/insufficient tail lamps, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 1.
Carrie F. Dalton, 42, of 408 S. Fourth St., Fulton, identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, March 2.
Jessica M. Faxon, 36, of 414 County Route 7, Hannibal, petit larceny, March 6.
Tyrone A. Knight, 25, of 170 Bear St., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, March 3.
Johnathan M. Labarge, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, no license, no inspection second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 1.
Frederick W. Recore Jr., 40, of 303 Honey Hill Rd., Granby, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Feb. 28.
Martin G. Vanburen, 54, of 982 County Route 1, Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate lights, March 4.
State Police:
Nasir Z. Sherman, 25, of Syracuse, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle, March 3, appearance ticket.
Corey S. Cardinali, 24, of Hannibal, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, March 3. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua R. Porter, 31, of Lacona, second-degree menacing, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 4.
Matthew A. Chevier, 20, of Constantia, second degree criminal trespass, March 4, appearance ticket.
Thomas J. Brutcher, 68, of Constantia, DWI - 1st offense, March 5, appearance ticket.
Wayne E. Searor, 43, of Fulton, promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17, March 4, cash bail.
Christopher A. Pool, 26, of Altmar, two counts fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, March 5, appearance ticket.
Brandon D. Conway, 33, of Hastings, DWI - 1st offense, March 6, appearance ticket.
Cara J. Daniels, 61, of Mexico, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, March 6, released on own recognizance.
Dillon J. Meehan, 30, of Williamstown, third-degree assault, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI - 1st offense, March 6, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Matthew J. Wood, 50, of Central Square, first-degree criminal contempt, March 6, held.
Jeramiah J. Gustke, 41, of Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 6, appearance ticket.
Brittney A. Blair, 32, of Constantia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. This incident is pending investigation.
Carrie J. Lisi, 45, of Fulton, second-degree grand larceny, March 2, released on her own recognizance. According to State Police, Lisi was arrested following an investigation into allegedly stolen Instant Scratch-Off New York State Lottery tickets from the Byrne Dairy at 226 County Route 57 in Phoenix.
Lisi, a former Byrne Dairy employee, was charged with allegedly stealing approximately 2,319 tickets with a total retail value of $64,818 between June 2021 and Jan. 2022. The New York State Gaming Commission assisted with the investigation.
Anthony J. Vera, 31, of Oswego, petit larceny, identity theft, March 8, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Jeffrey J. Jones, 32, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, March 9, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.