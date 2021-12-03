Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 3.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Rochome A. Babcock, 42, of 519 S. First St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to exercise control of a minor, Nov. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Nov. 27.
Noah J. Christian, 36, of 276 Lehigh Rd., Richland, third-degree criminal tampering, Nov. 15, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Nov. 29.
Mark A. Dolin, 36, of 1352 State Route 49, Constantia, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 13, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
Jacob D. Moody, 30, of 38 E. Utica St., Oswego, first-degree sex abuse, Nov. 12, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Brian R. Scutt, 41, of 2914 E. Main St., Parish Village, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree sexual abuse, Nov. 18, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Michael T. Trudell, 49, of 281 County Route 38, Hastings, two counts third-degree criminal tampering, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 14, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Willie G. Harris, 28, of 42 W. Ninth St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 18, released with a return court date of Dec. 2.
Bradley J. Hillman, 27, of 1003 Cedarwood Dr., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, Nov. 18, awaiting arraignment.
Travis R. Ransear, 28, of 76 Eisenhower Ave., Oswego, third-degree assault, second-degree harassment, Nov. 18, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
George R. Everson, 28, of 1604 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
Angela M. Vanburen, 35, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Nov. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
David J. Wilkins, 47, of 158 E. Oneida St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 20, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Zachary W. Zielinski, 21, of 124 Liberty St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Nov. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 9.
Charlotte R. Ashby, 33, of 19 E. Van Buren St., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Nov. 23, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending her arraignment.
Mijia O. Files, 24, of 175 W. Cayuga St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal tampering, Nov. 23, arrested for criminal tampering in the third degree after urinating inside the police department on the floor, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 14.
Bradley C. Liverman, 21, of 5096 County Route 22, Sandy Creek, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 23, processed following a summons issued by the Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher A. Burr, 34, of 90 Canal Rd., Schroeppel, petit larceny, Nov. 10.
Dale K. Butler Jr., 40, of 172 Factory Rd., Palermo, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no inspection, no insurance, no registration, improper plates, Nov. 9.
Donald R. Hamilton, 34, of 404 Erie St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Nov. 11.
Joshua W. Hayes, 36, of 404 Erie St., Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic device violation: red, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock device, Nov. 9.
Jenien Roxanne Janaro, 43, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, Nov. 12.
Joseph David Lacy, 35, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 10.
Colleen Ann Mcgraw, 53, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Nov. 14.
Edward J. Szymanski, 39, homeless, second-degree criminal impersonation, Nov. 9.
Tanya Louise Wallace, 24, of 837 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 14.
State Police:
Randi L. Lebeau, 33, of Pulaski, second-degree assault, first-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 18. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Anna M. Jackson, 28, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 18, released on own recognizance.
Nelson A. Allen, 40, of Scriba, theft of services, Nov. 18, appearance ticket.
Aireana D. Griffin, 25, of Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 1., appearance ticket.
Alicia M. Hendrickson, 26, of Bernhards Bay, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 11, appearance ticket.
Kelly K. Thompson, 54, of Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Nov. 20, appearance ticket.
Chad E. Raymond, 34, of Pennellville, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Nov. 21, released on own recognizance.
Jacob M. Skinner, 37, of Red Creek, New York, petit larceny, Nov. 23, appearance ticket.
Edward B. Merriam, 57, of Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Nov. 23, appearance ticket.
Linda S. Huber, 66, of Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Nov. 23, appearance ticket.
Tanya E. Brown, 40, of Hannibal, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 24, held.
