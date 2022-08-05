Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 5.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Julian B. Aguzar, 36, of 93 Rathburn Rd., Granby, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, July 15, arraigned in CAP Court and held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility on an arrest warrant issued out of Galveston County, Texas.
William L. Davis, 61, of 4519 County Route 4, Scriba, criminal obstruction of breathing, July 16, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Robert L. Deyo, 48, of 1107 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, July 17, scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on Aug. 9.
Devine E. Mobley Jr., 20, of 245 Ferndale Dr., Syracuse, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, equipment violation: exhaust system, equipment violation: safety glass, July 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Charles J. Morey, 45, of 1361 State Route 69, Williamstown, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 15.
Shelly M. Stacy, 40, of 454 Oconnor Rd., Oswego, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child: alcohol, four counts promoting a sexual performance by a child, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, July 21, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 4.
Michelle D. Winters, 49, of 119 Dennison Rd., Hannibal, endangering the welfare of a child, July 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Aug. 2.
Jordan E. Horning-Lavalley, 21, of 1838 County Rt. 48, Sandy Creek, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, July 27, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Brandon A.L. Johnson, 24, of 88 Maiden Ln. Rd., Scriba, criminal mischief, July 23, arraigned in CAP Court.
Robert M. Lagrow, 25, of 111 Center St., Cleveland, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation, July 24, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 5.
Jodie L. Myers, 47, of 44 Boulevard, Queensbury, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, July 26, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Aug. 8.
Jaime L. Virgo, 35, of 226 Martville Rd., Hannibal, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 25, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Christian J. Camacho, 24, homeless, second-degree criminal tampering, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, July 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
James J. Castiglia, 37, homeless, petit larceny, July 23, appearance ticket.
Shelby L. Dillingham, 25, of 337 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, petit larceny, July 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Robert L. Finch, 41, of 175 Russell Rd., Granby, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, July 25, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to be held for Oswego County CAP Court.
Shelby M. Kampnich, 19, of 107 E. 10th St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, July 23 and again on July 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Brenda L. Longo, 47, of 1266 State Route 104B, Mexico, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, July 25, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to be held for Oswego County CAP Court.
Matthew W. Mahalick, 36, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Ashley Lynn Mintonye, 32, of 3874 County Route 6, New Haven, petit larceny, July 26.
Zechariah J. Morrison, 40, of 29 W. First St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Jacqueline M. Parks, 61, of 7661 E. South St., Clark Mills, criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 25, held pending arraignment.
Joshua R. Patterson, 30, of 216 W. Seventh St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Brandon C. Shoults, 37, of 277 Ridge Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree reckless endangerment, July 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Olive R. Stoutenger, 47, of 9494 Oswego Rd., Phoenix, false personation, July 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Shawn W. Walberger Sr., 56, of 9494 Oswego Rd., Lys, New York, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Fulton Police Department:
Steven M. Abt, 46, of 44 Clark Crest Dr., Schroeppel, second-degree aggravated harassment, July 18.
Adem Ademi, 30, of 113 Essex St., Syracuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, July 24.
Travis J. Catherman, 24, of 306 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, July 22.
Dillon J. Jackson Sr., 29, of 365 W. Third St. S., Fulton, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, July 24.
Tiffany Lynn Merrill, 34, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 20.
Terence H. Muller, 58, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, July 20.
Steven M. Mullin, 43, of 729 County Route 28, Richland, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, failure to obey police officer, July 24.
Dale R. Richardson, 27, of 564 Wickham St., Fulton, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree robbery fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, July 24.
Kevin James Scherl, 28, of 135 Sherman St., Oneida, third-degree falsely reporting an emergency, July 21.
Shiane M. Schuster, 25, of 12838 Parker Dr., Martville, petit larceny, July 20.
Jeremy W. Tassie, 32, of 134 E. Fourth St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 21.
State Police:
Henry C. Messenger, 53, of Sandy Creek, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, July 21, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
William J. Corcoran, 45, of Mexico, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 21, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Gregory A. Emeterio, 42, of Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, circumventing interlock - operating without device, July 23, appearance ticket.
Michael B. Taylor, 22, of Syracuse, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 24, released on own recognizance.
James C. Fuller, 38, of Oneida, DWI - two previous convictions within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, July 25.
Marcus A. Brownrigg, 23, of Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, July 24, appearance ticket.
Edward S. Delaura, 54, of Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, July 24, appearance ticket.
Daniel P. Springer, 32, of Mexico, second-degree menacing, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Krystal L. Rasbeck, 44, of Mexico, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 25, appearance ticket.
Candy L. Manwaring, 59, of Scriba, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 25, released on own recognizance.
Jordan E. Lavalley, 21, of Amboy, criminal mischief, July 27, appearance ticket.
Michael B. Taylor, 22, of Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 27, appearance ticket.
Timothy T. Turk, 28, of Syracuse, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, July 27, appearance ticket.
Jaime L. Virgo, 34, of New York state, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 27, held.
Timothy E. Lando, 41, of Phoenix, third-degree assault, July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.