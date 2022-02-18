Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 18.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph A. Baez-Arnold, 32, of 1356 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, four counts petit larceny, Jan. 28, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was being held on other charges.
Jamie M. Cocopoti, 37, of 260 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 1, appearance ticket, Fulton City Court, Feb. 17.
Jason M. Goncalves, 40, of 144 Craw Rd., Palermo, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal impersonation, Feb. 1, scheduled to appear, Scriba Town Court, Feb. 15.
Katrina R. Perior, 31, of 101 State Route 104, Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation: reg plate disp, Feb. 1, scheduled to appear, Scriba Town Court, Feb. 15.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of dangerous contraband in prison, Jan. 31, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Josef P. Rasmussen, 39, of 142 Morley Rd., Collfax, Wash., third-degree assault, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 28, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua A. Ryan, 24, of 338 County Route 11, West Monroe, fugitive from justice - out of state, Feb. 3, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was currently lodged on other charges.
Oswego City Police Department:
Alicia Mae Butcher, 33, of 123 W. Fifth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 5, appearance ticket.
Karen A. Butcher, 28, of 123 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree forgery, second-degree criminal impersonation, Feb. 6, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where she was held pending arraignment.
Jeremy Joseph Ladd, 40, of 11860 Pinewood Dr., Wolcott, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 5, held and arraigned in CAP Court.
Michael B. Mahalick, 32, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, false personation, Feb. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Matthew S. Shaw, 31, of 274 Kingdom Rd., Volney, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Feb. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Vincent Joel Walcutt, 29, of 63 E. Utica St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Feb. 5, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP court.
Toluwani Owolabi, 20, of 390 E. 197th St., Bronx, petit larceny, Feb. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Zulma I. Ayala, 46, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 9, held pending arraignment.
Connor James Greene, 27, of 53 Hall Dr., Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 24.
Alex J. Myers, 33, of 234 E. 10th St., Oswego, third-degree menacing, Feb. 9, held pending arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
David L. Battles, 41, of 4 Coho Ln., Albion, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no/inadequate plate lamp, Feb. 1.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., 43, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 2.
Ryan Allen Button, 23, of 308 Park St., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, failed to stop at stop sign, registration suspended, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, Feb. 5.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, criminal mischief, Feb. 2.
Keith H. Cary Jr., 37, of 805 Emery St., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 6.
Marcus Closure, 37, of 15 Rotterdam Rd., Sodus, failure to obey traffic device, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 3.
Dominic Daniel Diaz, 20, of 689 Laray St., Watertown, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, Jan. 31.
Amber N. Farley, 39, of 8 S. Fifth St., Fulton, false report-incident didn’t occur, false written statement, Feb. 5.
Daniel Ray Gregory, 27, of 210 S. Third St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 5.
Donald R. Hamilton, 34, of 316 1/2 Worth St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, fourth degree criminal mischief, Feb. 5.
Andrew Phillip Jones, 33, of 5240 U.S. Route 11, Richland, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 1.
Tiffany M. Lefebvre, 34, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 4.
Giovanni Perez, 37, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing, Feb. 2.
Jesse A. Raymond, 37, of 177 E. Second St., Oswego, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 3.
Bobbie Jean St. Andrews, 30, of 252 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Feb. 4.
Mathew David Winn, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 31.
Kevin A. Winslow, 53, of 620 W. Second St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 5.
Shannan R. Wright, 50, of 501 W. Third St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, Jan. 31.
State Police:
Timothy F. Benway, 56, of Lacona, third-degree burglary, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 4, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Nathaniel R. Woods, 22, of Williamstown, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 4, held.
Jonathan R. Dennis, 41, of Richland, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 5, appearance ticket.
Richard J. Teifke, 60, of Parish, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 5, appearance ticket.
Daniel J. Smith, 30, of Hastings, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 6, appearance ticket.
Daniel R. Fantom, 36, of Pulaski, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, use of other vehicle without interlock device, Feb. 6, held.
Tia A. Cordwell, 28, of Williamstown, petit larceny, Feb. 7, released on own recognizance.
Kristy M. Ketcham, 29, of Central Square, criminal mischief, Feb. 7, held.
Ronald H. Horn, 28, of Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 8, appearance ticket.
Patrick W. Barnes, 24, of Richland, criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 9, held.
