Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 24.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jeffrey J. Mitchelson, 40, of 10 SW Ninth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, two counts third-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 9, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 22.
Morgan E. Phelps, 22, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 7, appearance ticket, CAP court, Dec. 20.
Amber Michelle Pratt, 32, of 9 Halstead Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 6, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, Dec. 20.
Brandon M. Washer, 27, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, Dec. 6, held to await arraignment at the Oswego County CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
George R. Everson, 28, of 1604 W. Onondaga St., Syracuse, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Marcus A. Martin, 33, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, resisting arrest, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Dec. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Brianna Ashlee Abtey, 22, of 251 W. Sixth St., Oswego, no headlights, no license, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 11, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Andrew J. Gilbo, 42, homeless, petit larceny, Dec. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Deisaray Kd Lovelace, 29, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 10, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Brandon M. Pittsley, 25, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, hawking or peddling and operating a transient business without a permit, Dec. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 25, 2022.
Joseph John Powers, 19, of 50 Liberty St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, second-degree menacing, Dec. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Joseph M. Bartosek, 32, of 18 Catherine St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 14.
Jessica L. Donoghue, 40, of 171 Churchill Rd., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 14.
Shawn M. Donoghue, 33, of 150 E. Third St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 14, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Dustin D. Hanlon, 35, of 551 State Route 34, Hannibal, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 14, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Melissa S. Ives, 43, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 7.
Shane M. Koval, 45, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, first-degree sex abuse, Dec. 7.
Alisha Obey, 35, of Fulton, unlawfully possessing with the intent to distribute the synthetic drug eutylone, a Schedule I controlled substance, sentenced to 57 months in prison, Dec. 14.
Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. also imposed a three-year term of supervised release, which will begin after Obey is released from prison.
As part of her prior guilty plea, Obey admitted that on July 14, 2019, Nov. 8, 2019, and Dec. 3, 2019, she possessed eutylone, which she intended to distribute to customers throughout Oswego County. Eutylone is a synthetic cathinone and has pharmacological effects on the central nervous system similar to other Schedule I or II substances such as methylone, pentylone, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA.
State Police:
Amanda E. Taplin, 23, of Pulaski, criminal mischief, Dec. 10, appearance ticket.
Michael A. Twist, 21, of Pulaski, criminal mischief, appearance ticket. Dec. 10.
Joshua R. Ralston, 37, of Richland, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 10, held.
Russell A. Procko, 29, of Lorraine, New York, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated harassment, Dec. 11, held.
Kiale M. Barton, 22, of Phoenix, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 11.
Michael T. Trudell, 49, of Hastings, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated harassment, Dec. 12, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Peter J. Vanbuskirk, 42, of Central Square, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 12, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Kenneth E. Green, 58, of Central Square, second-degree menacing, Dec. 12, appearance ticket.
Faith L. Roberts, 21, of Watertown, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 13, appearance ticket.
Penny J. Zufelt, 56, of Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 13, appearance ticket.
Dakota N. Wardhaugh, 26, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 13, appearance ticket.
Tad C. Abley, 41, of Pulaski, three counts promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17, three counts possession of a sexual performance by a child, Dec. 14, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Skylar T. Brant, 20, of Altmar, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, Dec. 14, appearance ticket.
Andrew L. Brokhoff, 55, of Redfield, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 14, appearance ticket.
Scott R. Revoir, 53, of Hastings, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 15, appearance ticket.
