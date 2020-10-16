Oswego County Police blotter for Oct. 16
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
William L. Hufnagle, 51, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, sex abuse, 1st degree; and endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 28; arraigned in CAP Court and remanded in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond, scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, Oct. 13.
Brett M. Bouchard, 24, of 250 Andrews St., Massena, two counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; inadequate/no stop lamp; and unlicensed operator, Sept. 28; scheduled to appear, Village of Central Square Court, Oct. 7.
Chase R. Baxter, 27, of 3407 State Highway 310, Norfolk, New York, passenger in vehicle driven by Brett M. Bouchard, 2 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Sept. 28; scheduled to appear, Village of Central Square Court, Oct. 7.
Charles J. Morey, 43, of 26 Bardeen Rd., Hastings, two counts, burglary, 3rd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; grand larceny, 4th degree; grand larceny, 3rd degree; petit larceny, Sept. 28; arraigned in CAP Court on all charges. This case remains an open investigation.
Amanda L. Temperton-Ouderkirk, 27, of 8577 Woodsboro Dr., Baldwinsville, bench warrant, Sept. 29; held awaiting arraignment.
Tabitha L. Bullock, 42, of 28 Searles Rd., Parish, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; unlawful fleeing of a police officer, 3rd degree; reckless driving; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree; along with UTT’s for speed in zone; imprudent speed; and unsafe lane change following an incident where she allegedly drove a vehicle without owner’s consent and led Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit that began in the Town of Hastings and ended on 7th North St. in Liverpool, Oct. 2; scheduled to appear, Town of Hastings Court, Oct. 21.
Angie M. Obey, 43, of 12 Ball Rd., Hastings, resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle impaired by drugs, 1st offense; UTT’s for license plate violation; unsafe lane change; failure to use designated lane; and crossing road hazard markings, Oct. 3; scheduled to appear, Town of Parish Court, Oct. 20.
Kyle G. Hanna, 33, of 1005 Harrison St., Watertown, one arrest warrant and one bench warrant, Oct. 8; arraigned in CAP Court, scheduled to appear, Parish Town Court, Oct. 20 and Central Square Village Court, Oct. 21.
Oswego City Police Department:
Joseph Whoston, 35, of 103 Niagara St., Oswego, grand larceny, 4th degree, Sept. 28; appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 19, Oswego City Court.
Marcos S. Guzman, 26, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 28; appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 15, Oswego City Court.
Joseph Whoston, 35, of 103 Niagara St., Oswego, grand larceny, 4th degree, Sept. 28; appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 15, Oswego City Court.
Brian Rodriquez, 37, homeless, criminal trespass, 3rd degree, Sept. 29; appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 13, Oswego City Court.
Sean M. O’Neill, 26, of 38 East Stone Rd., Mexico, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, 3rd degree, Sept. 29; released on several traffic citations, due to appear, Oswego City Court, Oct. 8.
Michael Fountain, 41, 141 Engles Rd., Oswego, two counts criminal impersonation, 2nd degree, Sept. 29.
Joseph E. Tobin, 42, of 557 W. Fifth St., Oswego, criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree; criminal possession of marijuana, 3rd degree; resisting arrest; possession of a hypodermic instrument; and harassment in the 2nd degree, Sept. 30; held pending arraignment on Oct. 1 in Oswego City Court.
Benjamin J. Remiesiewicz, 31, of 6 Samuel Way, Oswego, parole warrant, Oct. 1; turned over to NYS Parole for further processing.
Jamell B. Morgan, 32, of 6820 Myers Rd., E. Syracuse, criminal possession of hypodermic instruments, Oct. 1; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 20.
Mark J. Butler, 35, of 24 Ontario Street, Oswego, unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, Oct. 1; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court.
Matthew D. Jones, 23, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, menacing, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree; and criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, Oct. 2; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Alexzandra L. Sullivan, of 137 W. Bridge St., Oswego, four counts criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; two counts endangering the welfare of a child; and one count unlawful possession of marijuana, 1st degree, Oct. 2; transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court arraignment.
Devin D. Kellar, 27, of 137 W. Bridge St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree; two counts criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; two counts endangering the welfare of a child; and unlawful possession of marijuana, 1st degree, Oct. 2.
Joseph M. Bartosek, 31, homeless, bench warrant, Oct. 3; held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on Oct. 4.
Marcus A. Martin, 32, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, petit larceny, criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd degree; criminal trespass, 3rd degree; and resisting arrest, Oct. 3; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Joshua M. Davis, 27, of 536 Old Route 3, Fulton, arrest warrant, Oct. 4; released to appear in court on a later date.
Francisco M. Brooks, 29, of 204 E. 7th St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Oct. 4; held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jody L. Sherard, 39, of 136 W. 4th St., Oswego, petit larceny, Oct. 4; appearance ticket, Oct. 22, Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Tiffany M. Royce, 28, of 461 W. First St. S., Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Oct. 2.
Timothy J. Zaryski, 41, of 307 Highland St., Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 28.
Jennifer L. Vail, 38, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, arrest warrant, Sept. 29.
George Stevens, 31, of 17 Town Garden Dr., Liverpool, arrest warrant, Sept. 29.
Taylor Loughrey, 27, homeless, arrest warrant, Oct. 1.
Leo N. Toby, 39, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Aug. 2.
Danielle M. Vanvorst, 32, of 30 W. Eleventh St. S., Fulton, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Oct. 3.
Matthew D. Colling, 31, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, petit larceny; obstructing governmental administration, 2nd degree, Oct. 4.
Shaiana L.M. Hahn, 27, of 715 County Route 8, Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree; unlicensed operator; and no/insufficient tail lamps, Oct. 3.
State Police:
Nicholas J. Lotito, 38, of Syracuse, menacing, 2nd degree Oct. 1; appearance ticket.
Devon A. Pullen, 19, of Hannibal, unlawful publication of an intimate image; acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, Oct. 2; appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Sang T. Nguyen, 35, of Cicero, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 2; appearance ticket.
Marc B. Worley, 33, of Clay, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; DWAI; DWI, previous conviction within 10 years, Oct. 3; appearance ticket.
Clay D. Fredericks, 25, of Cazenovia, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 3; appearance ticket.
Carl A. Ward, 25, of Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Oct. 3; appearance ticket.
Joshua M. Davis, 27, of Fulton, menacing, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, Oct. 4; held.
Jamell B. Morgan, 32, of Lacona, false personation; obstructing governmental administration, 2nd degree, Oct. 4; appearance ticket.
Cynthia D. Lowenstein, 55, of Hastings, DWI, 1st offense; aggravated DWI, Oct. 4; appearance ticket.
Christopher D. Kendrick, 23, of Central Square, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Oct. 1; appearance ticket.
Kenneth A. Hobart, 36, of Fulton, criminal possession of marijuana, 4th degree, Oct. 5; appearance ticket.
Juan P. Esteva Pacheco, 46, of Tampa, Fla., criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Oct. 6; appearance ticket.
Jason R. Quackenbush, 43, of Cicero, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, Oct. 6; appearance ticket.
Dawn M. Corbett, 50, of Parish, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, previous conviction within 10 years; circumventing interlock device, Oct. 7. This incident is pending investigation.
