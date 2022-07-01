Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for July 1.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Timothy F. Benway, 56, of 327 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, petit larceny, June 13, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on June 27.
Brittney A. Blair, 33, of 23 North St., Constantia, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 15, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Diana E. Ellis, 21, of 187 Center St., Cleveland, second-degree criminal trespass, June 15, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, June 29.
Keyon M. Johnston, 19, of 22 Mitchell St., Oswego, unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds following the investigation into an incident at the Oswego High School on May 26, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, June 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
David P. Kline, 25, and Jesse S. Paventy, 29, both of 43 Pine Dr., Schroeppel, trespassing, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree auto stripping, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, June 16, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 30.
Rebecca L. Koagel, 50, of 204 County Route 6, Schroeppel, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, scheduled to appear in the Town of Schroeppel Court at a later date.
Kaleb M. Lebeau, 25, homeless, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 11, released on his own recognizance with a return date of June 23 at Oswego City Court.
Matthew R. Losito, 29, of 212 Hungry Lane Rd., Hastings, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, June 16, held to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Kristy J. Buskey, 37, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Caroline C. Cort, 39, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, assault, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 20, held pending arraignment.
John Morrison Dygert, 21, of 134 E. 10 1/2 St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, June 17, held pending arraignment on June 18.
Richard M. Gillen, 45, of 77 W. Third St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Jacob Thomas Loveall Sr., 25, of 24 E. Albany St., Oswego, criminal mischief, June 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Richard G. Nelson, 34, homeless, petit larceny, June 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Joshua R. Patterson, 30, of 216 W. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, June 19.
Ashley L. Payne, 39, of 129 Lyon St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Robert L. Updegrove, 34, homeless, third-degree criminal mischief, June 18, following an incident that allegedly occurred on June 18 at Lakeview Mental Health, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Jennifer E. Whalen, 32, of 391 Peat Bed Rd., Hannibal, disorderly conduct, June 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Kathleen Y. Owen, 58, of 144 E. Second St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 21, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
James H. Thorpe, 56, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, two counts second-degree harassment, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, June 21, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
State Police:
State Police in Hastings initially issued a report on a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 49 near Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia on April 22.
According to police, their preliminary investigation determined that a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Daschalee R. Nelipowitz, 23, of Central Square, was traveling westbound on Route 49 when she lost control, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees with the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Daschalee was not injured in the crash. Her one-year-old daughter, a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
On June 22, State Police in Hastings arrested Daschalee R. Nelipowitz and charged her with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police, the investigation into the crash determined that Nelipowitz had operated the vehicle while intoxicated, with a BAC of .10%, and caused the crash which resulted in the death of her one-year-old infant daughter and only passenger.
Nelipowitz was remanded to the supervision of the Oswego County Probation Dept., with the case being held over for Grand Jury.
Racheal I. Pollock, 31, of Central Square, petit larceny, June 16, appearance ticket.
Gerald W. Robinson, 51, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, June 16, appearance ticket.
Burtsul C. Hatter, 54, of Phoenix, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - two previous convictions within 10 years, aggravated DWI, June 18, held.
Alana M. Kelly, 23, of Parish, second-degree aggravated harassment, June 19.
Brooke E. Kingsley, 22, of Hannibal, petit larceny, June 19, appearance ticket.
Cody M. Smith, 27, second-degree criminal trespass, June 19, held.
Kayla J. Hull-Rice, 33, of Hastings and Joshua M. Hemingway, 31, of Mallory, both charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny, June 21, both issued appearance tickets.
James D. Devers, 37, of Pennellville, DWI - 1st offense, June 22, appearance ticket.
David C. King, 37, of Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, June 22, released on own recognizance.
