Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for April 1.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Ryan P. Clement, 36, of 420 Budd St., Carthage, third-degree grand larceny, March 14, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Ronald L. Drake, 52, of 2710 U.S. Route 11, Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, March 12, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, March 26.
Joshua D. Gaffey, 31, of 21 Preston St., Camden, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, fourth-degree grand larceny, March 15, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Raymond P. Gomes, 32, homeless, petit larceny, March 17, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on March 31.
Cameron Passante, 28, of 71 Peat Bed Rd., Hannibal, endangering the welfare of a child, March 17, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, March 31.
Robert R. Wells, 56, of 2081 County Route, Scriba, petit larceny, March 16, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, March 30.
Oswego City Police Department:
Julie Ann Benson, 55, of 2685 County Route 2, Richland, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31.
Deedra Ann Blankshain, 55, of 94 Lester Rd., Orwell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence: conceal/destroy, March 20, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Joan Eileen Bristol, 34, of 72 E. Oneida St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, March 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31.
Robin L. Coffey, 41, of 94 Lester Rd., Orwell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 20, brought to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned.
Christel L. Ellis, 45, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, March 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31; third-degree criminal trespass, March 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31; third-degree criminal trespass, March 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 7.
Justin J. Fellows, 39, of 274 Kingdom Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, March 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 7.
David M. Gagnon, 32, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 21, released with Uniform Traffic Tickets with a court date of March 31 in Oswego City Court.
Maria F. Manonlantigua, 21, of 32 Governor St., Oswego, petit larceny, March 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31.
Maya Neita, 19, of 20 Cayuga Cir., Oswego Town, petit larceny, March 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31.
Greggory Eric Wetzel, 32, of 22 W. Fourth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 19, released with a uniform traffic ticket. His court appearance is scheduled for March 31.
Jason Elie Perez, 28, homeless, petit larceny, public lewdness, March 22, appearance ticket with a return date of April 7.
Jeff R. Wallace, 69, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, March 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 31.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher C. Breedlove Jr., 21, of 158 S. Sixth St., Fulton, owning/harboring unlicensed dog, March 19.
Sean R. Broadwell, 23, of 11274 Bonta Bridge Rd., Cato, disorderly conduct, March 17.
Jesse Lee Cogan, 29, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal tampering, March 19.
Edward R. Coyle, 43, of 8727 Whiting Rd., Cicero, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 15.
Tammy R. Dean, 53, of 416 Rochester St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 16.
Michelle M. Derby, 40, of 3400 County Route 6, New Haven, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug parphenalia, March 17.
Diana Ruth Hemingway, 28, of 89 Mullen Rd., Fulton, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 16.
David A. Hill, 51, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, March 14.
Andrew John Hoffmann, 46, of 121 Third St., Akron, Pa., DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, March 16.
Jackson Makynzie Kent, 24, of 879 Hannibal St., Granby, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no insurance, unsafe turn/failure to signal, equipment violation: exhaust system, March 19.
Jacob E. Lee, 21, of 224 Backfourty Lane, Bernice, Louisiana, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, March 19.
David L. Loftus, 40, of 128 Tug Hill Rd., Oswego Town, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, March 18.
Cheyenne D. Norton, 19, of 268 Guernsey Rd., Granby, DWI - 1st offense, operating motor vehicle consuming alcohol less than 21, equipment violation: exhaust system, illegal signal: stop/slow, March 18.
Joshua F. Pittsley, 29, of 231 Duer St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, no inspection, March 16.
Dakota P. Schmeer, 21, of 7097 State Route 104, Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 20.
Cody Michael Smith, 27, of 14 Melrose Ave., Fulton, petit larceny, March 15.
George P. Southgate, 28, of 829 Middle Rd., Scriba, DWI - 1st offense, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, unsafe turn/fail to signal, March 19.
Maribeth M. Tanner, 55, of 509 Division St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failed to stop at stop sign, March 20.
Timothy J. Tompkins, 30, of 103 Niagara St., Oswego, no license, no inspection, two counts second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 19.
Jason Allen Turner, 44, of 490 Maple Ave., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seat belt violation - driver, March 15.
Gary D. Vangorden, 49, of 504 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 19.
Troy A. Vanhorn, 41, of 504 W. Broadway, Fulton, first-degree menacing, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 19.
State Police:
William W. Castor, 21, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, March 20, appearance ticket.
Talana J. Savery, 22, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, March 20, appearance ticket.
David R. Mcsweeney, 42, of North Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation, March 20, appearance ticket.
Victor T. Kelley, 31, of Altmar, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 21, appearance ticket.
Lauran K. Brown, 38, of Fulton, petit larceny, March 22, appearance ticket.
Amanda C. Rothenburg, 31, of Pulaski, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, March 23, released on own recognizance.
Dawn M. Mosher, 50, of Richland, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, March 23, held.
Bianca M. Davis, 30, of Central Square, fourth-degree grand larceny, March 23, appearance ticket.
Ronald J. Backus, 22, of Syracuse, forcible touching, March 23, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.