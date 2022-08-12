Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 12.
Oswego City Police Department:
Michael E. Chorley, 42, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Robert A. Crisafulli, 52, of 188 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, refusal to take breath test, July 31.
Jack A. Dickinson, 32, of 18 Minerva St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 29, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Joel Andrew Kinville, 31, of 369 County Route 3, Granby, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, July 30, held pending his arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Jacob Thomas Loveall Sr., 25, of 24 E. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree escape, petit larceny, July 29.
Placido M. Orta, 58, of 160 E. 10th St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, July 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Lawrence R. Perras II, 42, of 160 W. Utica St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, July 31, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jamie Marie Reed, 42, of 601 W. First St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Rajay Burkie Reid, 25, of 160 E. Second St., Oswego, assault, two counts second-degree menacing, three counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 31, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Ezra James Clemons, 19, of 8 Moore St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, Aug. 2.
Raymond L. Kennedy Jr., 44, of 308 E. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Fulton Police Department:
Jonathan Alvarado Jr., 30, of 419 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree harassment,, first-degree criminal contempt, July 25.
Cody Allen Backus, 37, of 6 Taylor Ave., Fulton, burglary, second-degree assault, July 21.
Mike P. Bejeski, 36, of 168 Swetz Rd., Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, July 29.
Devin Anthony Bray, 22, of 178 E. Fifth St., Oswego, traffic device violation: red, registration suspended, failure to notify address change, July 27.
Samuel R.W. Hoffman, 43, of 610 Buffalo St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no license, July 27.
Ronald H. Horn Jr., 29, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, petit larceny, July 26.
Bobbi Lea Kennedy, 32, of 118 W. Third St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, July 29.
Chad A. Leonard, 37, of 616 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 26.
Michael S. Locke, 24, homeless, petit larceny, July 31.
Jacob Thomas Loveall Sr., 25, of 24 E. Albany St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, July 29.
Levi J. Montgomery Sr., 32, homeless, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, July 27.
Andrew A. Peacock, 25, of 720 W. 1st St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, July 31.
Stefano Perez-Arnold, 20, of 1356 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, July 26.
Brianne Marie Redman, 22, of 448 U.S. 11, Central Square, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 30.
Scott James Sullivan, 21, of 124 W. Second St. S., Fulton, disorderly conduct, July 31.
Angel Fay Wells, 29, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, July 29.
Logan A. Wheeler, 19, of 116 Michael Ave., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate plate lamp, July 30.
State Police:
Jaime L. Virgo, 34, of New York state, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 27, held.
Natalie J. Wolfe, 56, of Hannibal, petit larceny, July 28, appearance ticket.
David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, July 31, cash bail.
William H. Horning, 27, of Parish, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 1, appearance ticket.
Lee H. Bond, 37, of Williamstown, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 1, appearance ticket.
Theresa L. Layton, 32, of Hannibal, criminal obstruction of breathing, Aug. 2, appearance ticket.
Robert S. Hall, 29, of Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 2.
Robert L. Deyo, 48, of Hannibal, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Aug. 2, held.
Andrew J. Bell, 32, of Liverpool, New York, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Aug. 3, appearance ticket.
Luis D. Feliciano, 30, of Hannibal, criminal mischief, petit larceny, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 3, held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.