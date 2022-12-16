Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 16.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Colton Duell, 23, of New Haven, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, Dec. 7, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
According to police, on Nov. 28, a victim stated she was sexually assaulted by Duell. Subsequently, a search was done of Duell’s home, pursuant to a search warrant, and over 1,500 bags of heroin, which tested positive for fentanyl, were found to be in his possession.
An order of protection was issued for the victim of the alleged sexual assault.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking any other victims of Duell, who has an alias of Colton Cravensworth, or anyone with more information to please contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
This incident is still under investigation.
James Gleason, 30, of Pulaski, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 7, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim in this crime.
Oswego City Police Department:
Jace Edward Eastman, 23, of 191 W. Seneca St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammo feed device, Dec. 1, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Bonnie R. Brooks, 39, of 197 W. Eighth St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate plate lamp, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 2, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP court.
Stephanie Lyn Doud, 32, of 24 W. First St. N., Fulton, no/insufficient tall lamps, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Bradley J. Hillman, 28, of 2348 County Route 45, Volney, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 5, brought to CAP court for arraignment.
Luis D. Lopez, 44, of 152 E. Eighth St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, moved from lane unsafely, Dec. 3, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Elijah Jones Winkler, 33, of 472 W. First St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Christopher M. Mahalick, 40, of 157 E. Fourth St., Oswego, petit larceny, violation of open container local law, Dec. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jenny E. Russell, 43, of 11 Samuel Way, Scriba, fourth-degree grand larceny, Dec. 7.
Jaime Lynne Virgo, 35, of 37 Carter Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Dec. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Carla Noelle Watson, 22, of 85 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, Dec. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 15.
Fulton Police Department:
Misty K. Bardin, 21, of 2280 County Route 8, Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic device violation: red, registration suspended, Dec. 1.
Ryan L. Blair Jr., 22, of 3328 Lysander Rd., Ira, New York, failure to keep right, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 4.
Chad E. Grinnell, 40, of 1661 County Route 45, Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, no insurance, no registration, improper plates, single license plate, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Nov. 30.
Joshuah Gullen, 36, of 34 Barnes St., Phoenix, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Dec. 5.
Donald R. Hollenbeck, 43, of 86 Bella Rd., Pulaski, second-degree harassment, Dec. 3.
Cameron Elvis Lawler, 31, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 1.
Shawn P. Mcintyre, 33, of 157 W. Third St. S., Fulton, unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 4.
Jesse Manuel Pagan, 33, of 203 Worth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 30.
Andrew A. Peacock, 25, of 256 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Nov. 30.
Yell K. Smithers, 48, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 4.
Xavier C. Stoutenger, 19, of 560 W. Third St. S., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, failure to obey police officer, following too close, Nov. 29.
Jeremy M. Treasure, 34, of 309 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 5.
State Police:
Joshua A. Bolster, 34, of Sandy Creek, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Dec. 1, appearance ticket.
Kyle R. Johnson, 34, of Cleveland, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Dec. 6, appearance ticket.
Ronald R. Gibbs, 34, of Richland, third-degree burglary, Dec. 7, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
