Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for July 15.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Tyrellis M. Austin, 30, of 22 Turpin St., Rochester, endangering the welfare of a child, June 29, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on July 13.
Jessica L. Donoghue, 40, of 171 Churchill Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, June 25, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on July 9.
Bart A. Gauger, 36, of 317 Cole Rd., Granby, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment,, June 26.
Kristin Gauger, 29, of 317 Cole Rd., Granby, assault, June 26, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on the charges.
Kenneth W. Mcguinness, 43, of 454 Oconnor Rd., Scriba, no inspection, no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, June 29, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of 26 Beach Rd., Cleveland, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, June 25, held for arraignment at Oswego County CAP Court.
Todd M. Sgro, 47, of 110 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, June 27, arraigned in Fulton City Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility with no bail.
Travis J. Thompson, 39, of 2006 County Route 7, Oswego Town, second-degree assault and assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter, or emergency medical services professional, June 26.
Oswego City Police Department:
Ashley A. Cooper, 26, of 111 E. Ninth St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Renee M. Crimmins, 53, of 10 Donovan Dr., Oswego Town, petit larceny, June 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Christopher M. Fountaine Jr., 23, of 32 Rathburn Rd., Granby, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, June 29, held pending arraignment in Oswego County Cap Court.
Sonia Crystal Garcia, 35, of 1018 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Chad K. Huber, 40, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Alish A M Rodriguez, 33, of 40 Liberty St., Oswego, violation of Local Law 207-15, prohibited dumping, June 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 26.
David A. Sweeney, 38, of 16 Risley Dr., Mexico, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Travis M. Swett, 44, of 94 County Route 63, Scriba, third-degree criminal trespass, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Robert L. Updegrove, 34, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, June 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
Christa M. Delaney, 19, of 84 W. Albany St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, July 1, due to appear in Oswego City court on July 14.
Diana E. Ellis, 22, of 187 Center St., Cleveland, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 1; fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 2.
Michael T. Filippone, 36, of 200 W. First St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, July 2, held for arraignment at CAP court.
Nathen A. Macdonald, 36, of 2470 Towner Hill Rd., Rome, Pa., criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, July 2, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Robert S. Oppito, 45, of 144 W. Utica St., Oswego, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, July 1, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in CAP Court on July 2.
Michael John Slight, 26, of 73 Ellen St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, July 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Robert L. Updegrove, 34, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, July 3.
Dustin L. Vanburen, 34, of 24 Harvest Dr., Oswego Town, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Joseph R. Whitefield, 35, of 134 E. Second St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Cody Ryan Champion, 34, of 96 E. Schuyler St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Syed Hammad Hasan, 35, of 550 W. First St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, July 7, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
George C. Knighton Jr., 27, of 157 E. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 5, held pending arraignment at Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Yunis Osman Aden, 28, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 28.
Robert J. Bevacqua Jr., 25, of 808 Emery St., Fulton, petit larceny, June 27.
Michael J. Boland, 50, of 6 N. Fourth St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, June 27.
Jason J. Chappell, 29, of 1181 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree harassment, third-degree robbery, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 1.
David Earl Clute II, 21, of 117 Murray Ave., Syracuse, traffic device violation: red, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 27.
Matthew J. Dudzik, 31, of 839 Utica St., Fulton, petit larceny, July 1.
Brandon Michael Foster, 43, of 697 Forest Ave., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, traffic device violation: red, June 29.
Zachary M. Grealis, 25, of 122 Rochester St., Fulton, petit larceny, June 30.
Robert M. Lagrow, 25, of 111 Center St., Cleveland, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failure to keep right, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, June 29.
Jeffrey M. Miner, 53, of 308 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 29.
Noel Thomas Philyaw, 36, of 2 W. First St. N., Fulton, second-degree criminal tampering, July 3.
William M. Player III, homeless, 22, petit larceny, July 3.
Christian James Scoville II, 21, of 109 N. Fifth St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, equipment violation: exhaust system, improper plates, no license, June 29.
Joseph A. Smith, 44, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, June 28.
Shelley A. Turner, 57, of 69 E. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, June 29.
State Police:
Charles E. Martin, 38, of Sandy Creek, second-degree criminal contempt, June 30, held.
Brendan J. Goldman, 27, of Constantia, assault. This incident is pending investigation.
Richard L. Nash, 36, of West Monroe, criminal obstruction of breathing, July 3.
Sarah M. McBarron, 34, of West Monroe, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 3.
John S. Bell, 58, of Jamesville, DWI - 1st offense, July 3, appearance ticket.
Kirk B. Kinville, 31, of Fulton, second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, July 4, held.
Andrea E. Goodman, 32, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, July 5, appearance ticket.
Richard P. Stevenosky, 27, of St. Clair, Pennsylvania, third-degree menacing, July 5, held.
Dale A. White, 34, of Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 5, appearance ticket.
Anna M. Jackson, 29, of Fulton, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, July 6, held.
Joshua R. Ralston, 38, of Sandy Creek, second-degree criminal contempt, July 6, released on own recognizance.
Russel W. Hyde, 47, of Fulton, false written statement, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, July 6, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
