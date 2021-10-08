Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 8.
Oswego City Police Department:
Paul R. Crane, 51, of 105 E. Ninth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Thomas E. Bartholomew, 28, of 47 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, second-degree harassment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Brenden J. Davies, 21, of 22 W. Eighth St., Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Alexandre J. Hosein, 40, of 104 E. Ninth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Sept. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Adonijah D. Johnson, 21, of 226 S. Terry Rd., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 24, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Kristin E. Lapointe, 35, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, use of vehicle without interlock, speeding, seat violation, no license, Sept. 24, released on scene with UTTs and a return court date of Oct. 7.
Carlos Paduabaez, 53, of 40 W. Sixth St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 25, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Ronald E. Recore, 45, of 97 E. Bridge St., Apt. 9, Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Jesse R. Russell, 31, of 5847 State Route 104, Oswego, resisting arrest, Sept. 27, appearance ticket, Scriba Town Court, Oct. 14.
Samuel Dean Sapka, 25, of 178 E. 5th St., Oswego, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, no license, Sept. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Anthony D. Schaeffer, 33, of 2830 County Route 57, Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 24, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
Michael Stillitano, 32, of 5 Hamilton Dr., Colonie, New York, public urination, Sept. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 26.
Jose L. Zaragoza, 21, of 703 Mcvey Rd., Sedalia, Missouri, DWI - 1st offense, improper right turn, Sept. 25.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 28, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Sept. 29.
Frederick C. Orr, 41, of 12 Merrick St., Oswego, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 29, held pending arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
Adem Ademi, 29, of 552 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 25.
Francis T. Arnold, 28, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 23.
Timothy L. Benway, 29, of 7433 State Route 104, Oswego Town, failed to stop at stop sign, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 20.
Jarid Joseph Hall, 27, of 14 Whitaker Rd., Fulton, criminal mischief, Sept. 25.
Jeremy E. Hector, 41, of 24 Carter Rd., Hannibal, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumvent interlock, no license, Sept. 21.
Hillary J. Hewitt, 42, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 20.
Chad A. Rittenhouse, 37, of 111 Harriet St., Elmira, second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, Sept. 23.
Sharon Lea Smith, 41, of 411 S. Third St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Sept. 25.
Timothy J. Zaryski, 42, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 20.
State Police:
Gina K. Crouse-Mazzuca, 54, of Cicero, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 23, appearance ticket.
Brittney A. Blair, 32, of Cleveland, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, Sept. 24, appearance ticket.
Kayla J. Shepard, 35, of Hastings, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 24, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Darrick D. Fortino, 19, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 25, appearance ticket.
John J. Delong, 52, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 25, appearance ticket.
Brandon D. Schill, 20, of Hastings, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 25, held.
Michael J. Osborn, 38, of Hannibal, second-degree aggravated harassment, Sept. 25, released on own recognizance.
Joseph L. Ressegger, 42, of Vernon, New York, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock, Sept. 26, appearance ticket.
Leah C. Donnelly, 31, of Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 26, appearance ticket.
George J. Gugliotta, 27, of Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Sept. 26, released on own recognizance.
Sarah A. Burdick, 25, of Constantia, petit larceny, Sept. 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Richard E. Burdick, 29, of Constantia, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Sept. 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Neal E. Braley, 84, of Albion, making graffiti, Sept. 28, appearance ticket.
Ricky L. Steenrod, 60, of Central Square, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, Sept. 28.
Cory R. Jardin, 37, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Sept. 28, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Amanda L. Fredenburg, 31, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Sept. 28, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Trayce C. Euson, 22, of Pulaski, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 28. This incident is pending investigation.
Shane S. Goncalves, 35, of Pennellville, criminal obstruction of breathing, Sept. 28, held.
Nicholas G. Dunn, 38, of Phoenix, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 29, held.
Whitney N. Mcdermott, 34, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 30, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andrew M. Phillips, 27, of Fulton, second-degree burglary, Sept. 29. This incident is pending investigation.
Brock A. Hodge, 23, of Minetto, second-degree aggravated harassment, Sept. 29, released on own recognizance.
