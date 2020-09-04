Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 4
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Brandon M. Fowler, 34, of 250 Church St., Hannibal, arrest warrant, Aug. 21, turned over to the Dewitt Police Dept. for further processing.
Jennifer L. Skutt, 33, of 169 Ames St., Mexico, probation warrant, Aug. 22, held to await arraignment.
Taylor A. Loughrey, 27, of 1336 Silk Rd., Fulton, criminal possession of stolen property, 3rd degree, Aug. 23, arraigned in CAP Court on Aug. 23.
Jeremy A. Gross, 38, of 4113 US Route 11, Pulaski, reckless endangerment, 2nd degree, Aug. 24, scheduled to appear in the Town of Parish Court, Sept. 15.
Heather L. Davis, 26, of 42 Keller Rd., Hannibal, probation warrant, Aug. 24, turned over to the Oswego County Probation Dept. for processing.
Davis was charged with grand larceny, 4th degree following an incident that occurred on May 14 in the town of Granby where the victim dropped their vehicle off to be fixed at a residence and the vehicle was missing the following day. Davis is scheduled to answer to the charge in the town of Granby Court, Sept. 7.
Subsequently, while being held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment, Davis was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband, 1st degree when OCJ staff allegedly found a glass pipe on her person. She was arraigned in CAP Court that same day.
Alisa R. Smith, 26, of 200 Hannibal St., Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree and Mitchel A. R. Kirk, 23, of 21 Ellen St., Oswego, was charged with grand larceny, 4th degree, Aug. 24, following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Scriba reported earlier that day. Smith and Kirk are scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court, Sept. 3.
Kenneth M. Waugh, 24, of 216 Phillips St., Fulton, two counts of disseminating indecent material to minors; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 24, arraigned in CAP Court later that day.
Chel-C A. Christensen, 29, of 631 N C St., Lake Worth, Fla., bench warrant, Aug. 25, arraigned in CAP Court and scheduled to appear in the town of Williamstown Court, Aug. 31.
Kaylee L. Relyea, 34, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, criminal trespass, 2nd degree and resisting arrest, Aug. 26, scheduled to appear in the town of Scriba Court, Sept. 10.
Steven M. Kilgor, 58, of S. Crown Oaks Dr., Penfield, New York and Robert M. Jones, 54, of 68 Canton Dr., Syracuse, were both charged with petit larceny, Aug. 27, scheduled to appear, town of Granby Court, Sept. 7. Subsequently, Kilgor was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Seneca County Court and was turned over to Seneca Falls Police Dept. for further processing.
Fulton Police Department:
Alexander M. Beeles, 26, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal summons, charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 17.
According to police, Beeles, while allegedly acting in concert with Krystal L. Smith, knowingly left their one-month-old child inside the residence alone and walked down the street leaving the child unattended. Beeles and Smith were allegedly approximately one-half of a city block from the residence and, according to police, were outside for approximately ten minutes. Police allege these actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child.
Krystal L. Smith, 20, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal summons, charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 17.
According to police, Smith, while allegedly acting in concert with Alexander M. Beeles, knowingly left their one-month-old child inside the residence alone and walked down the street leaving the child unattended. Beeles and Smith were allegedly approximately one-half of a city block from the residence and, according to police, were outside for approximately ten minutes. Police allege these actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child.
Deserae J. Scarborough, 23, of 3119 County Route 4, Oswego, arrest warrant, Aug. 18, turned over to the Town of Dewitt Police Dept. on the warrant.
Chad E. Grinnell, 37, of 24 W. Eleventh St., Fulton, bench warrant, Aug. 18.
Elijah C. Sheridan-Anders, 23, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing; two counts of harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 20. On the 20th day of August, 2020, the said defendant,
William M. Player III, 20, of 7 Birch Ln., Oswego, bench warrant, Aug. 20.
Andrew S. Jones, 49, of 1409 County Route 6, Fulton, arrest warrant, Aug. 20.
David M. Smith Jr., 35, homeless, bench warrant, Aug. 21.
Vanessa A. Dacorta, 61, of 301 W. Broadway, Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 21.
Ryan T. Green, 29, of 249 W. Third St. S., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing; endangering the welfare of a child; and harassment, 2nd degree.
Chad K. Huber, 38, homeless, arrest warrant, Aug. 23.
Anthony N. Deluca, 35, of 335 Shonnard St., Syracuse, bench warrant, Aug. 23.
New York State Police:
Timothy G. Libbey, 43, of Fulton, petit larceny; scheme to defraud, 2nd degree, Aug. 21, appearance ticket.
Kelly J., Egan, 36, of Pulaski, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 18, appearance ticket.
Peter J. Przepiora, 46, of Central Square, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, Aug. 21, appearance ticket.
Nicole M. Delfino, 33, of Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Aug. 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Timothy G. Libbey, 43, of Fulton, grand larceny, 3rd degree, Aug. 21.
Amy M. Carroll, 34, of Central Square, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Aug. 22, appearance ticket.
Kenneth R. Horning, 57, of Parish, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs; aggravated DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 22, appearance ticket.
Wayne A. Applegate, 34, of Mexico, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, previous conviction within 10 years, Aug. 22, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Brittany N. Shirley, 20, of Parish, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 23, appearance ticket.
Jerry R. Wheeler, 31, of Sandy Creek, menacing, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, Aug. 24, held.
Michael J. McConnell, 21, of Central Square, petit larceny, Aug. 25, appearance ticket.
Shannon A. Brownell, 35, of Hannibal, aggravated harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 25, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Dakota L. Bertges, 22, of Mexico, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 26, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Mitchell V. Schuster, 27, of Fulton, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 26, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kevin L. McKittrick, 29, of West Monroe, aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st degree; DWI, 1st offense Aug. 27, appearance ticket.
Joseph D. Reynolds, 31, of Fulton, unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image; unlawful surveillance, 2nd degree; dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image, 2nd degree, Aug. 27. This incident is pending with evidence.
