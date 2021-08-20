Oswego County Police Blotter for Aug. 20.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jack M. Alt, 19, of 8687 Oberon Dr., Baldwinsville, first-degree criminal possession of cannabis - more than 10 pounds of cannabis, Aug. 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Mathew S. Dewolf, 45, of 20 Airport Rd., Granby, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Aug. 2, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Zechariah Karboski, 31, of P.O. Box 1271, Mexico, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, July 31, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Austin L. Reinhardt, 21, of 305 Herkimer St., Syracuse, criminal possession of cannabis - more than 10 pounds of cannabis, speeding, Aug. 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Cody A. Thomas, 22, of 186 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, declaration of delinquency, July 30, arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.
State Police:
Alex J. Downer, 30, of Sonyea, N.Y., third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 5, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Brandon D. Schill, 20, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 5, appearance ticket.
James E. Atkinson, 21, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 7, appearance ticket.
Charles J. Dygert, 57, of Cicero, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 7, appearance ticket.
Donovan L. Fortney, 29, of Central Square, criminal mischief, Aug. 10, appearance ticket.
Lucas D. Malone, 20, of Hannibal, aggravated harassment, Aug. 10, released on own recognizance.
Naking A. Grady, 35, of Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 11, appearance ticket.
Elijah D. Amant, 34, of Joliet, Ill., operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 11, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.