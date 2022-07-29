Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for July 29.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Michael C. Brown, 43, of 217 Craw Rd., Palermo, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, July 8, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, July 22.
Codi G. Burke, 30, of 24 Phelps St., Lyons, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, moved from lane unsafely, following too close, July 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua A. Caufield, 33, of 4833 State Route 104, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, July 14, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on July 28.
Christopher L. Dobbs, 42, of 1759 County Route 2, Orwell, endangering the welfare of a child, July 14, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 28.
Cindi L. Harris, 54, of 616 Ontario St., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, July 11, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 25.
Kera H. Reed, 34, of 486 Oconnor Rd., Scriba, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, July 11, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 25.
Laquale S. Riddick, 25, of 103 Roxboro Cir., Syracuse, criminal obstruction of breathing,, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Jesse R. Russell, 32, of 5847 State Route 104, Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, July 10, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Dale A. White Jr., 34, of 99 W. Ninth St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 9, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 23.
Tiffeny M. White, 32, of 28 Enterprise Ave, Hastings, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree identity theft, third-degree identity theft, petit larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Joseph M. Bartosek, 33, of 603 Ontario St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, July 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Shelby M. Kampnich, 19, of 107 E. 10th St., Oswego, petit larceny, trespassing, July 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Isaiah Tyrese Love, 24, of 2371 County Route 7, Oswego Town, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, July 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Jasmine Lynn Noel, 28, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, second-degree burglary, July 14, held pending arraignment.
Francisco R. Perez, 34, of 96 W. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 14, held pending arraignment.
Mark David Pittsley, 49, of 315 Chestnut St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, traffic device violation: red, July 15, held pending arraignment.
Shawn Steven Sansone, 26, of 20 W. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, suspended registration, no/insufficient tail lamps, July 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Jeremy Thomas Smith, 22, of 105 Main St., Boonville, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 14.
Larry W. Walker Jr., 39, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 16, held pending arraignment.
Kevin M. Wing, 29, homeless, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 15.
Michael E. Chorley, 42, homeless, petit larceny, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Adam M. Hamilton, 31, of 209 E. Second St., Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 19, held pending arraignment.
Samone V. Jackson, 31, of 1039 S. Townsend St., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Robert E. Kennedy, 43, of 627 Middle Rd., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Jacob Andrew Spicer, 25, of 186 W. Bridge St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Jessie Lee Thomas Jr., 25, of 12 Mercer St., Lys, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Elijah Jones Winkler, 33, of 472 W. First St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Michael H. Naracon, 30, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
William A. Shannon, 33, of 989 James St., Syracuse, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, failed to stop at stop sign, July 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 4.
Fulton Police Department:
Yunis Osman Aden, 28, of 9 Guam Rd., Chelsea, Massachussetts, second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 15.
Thomas Rodney Aller, 34, of 219 Seneca St., Fulton, seat belt violation, second-degree criminal impersonation, July 14.
Joshua A. Baez-Arnold, 35, of 1356 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 15.
William J. Crowe, 33, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 11.
Jill Marie Familo, 41, of 292 State Route 104, Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, July 16.
Zachary M. Grealis, 25, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, assault, July 15.
Patrick R. Hart, 35, of 56 Davis St., Phoenix, petit larceny, July 11.
Raymond J. Hines, 48, of 352 State St., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, July 17.
Alexander C. Loomis, 23, of 506 State St., Fulton, petit larceny, July 12.
Robert Lewis Pittman, 38, of 122 Dickerson St., Syracuse, petit larceny, July 14.
Zakaria Robert Woods, 22, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, petit larceny, July 11.
Jada Marlene Wyatt, 19, of 119 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 12.
State Police:
Neil W. Ashley, 40, of Syracuse, second-degree kidnapping, July 14.
Sean W. Moore, 36, of Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, July 14, released on own recognizance.
Joseph A. Baez-Arnold, 32, of Hannibal, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 14, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Daniel N. Janack, 34, of Pulaski, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, July 16, held.
Dokota D. Duell, 29, of Parish, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, July 17, held.
Sarah P. Mckinnon, 31, of Oswego, assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 17.
Cody A. Backus, 37, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, July 17, held.
