Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 11
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Darrell M. Grady, 42, of 134 County Route 63, Oswego, harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 29, scheduled to appear, Town of Scriba Court, Sept. 10.
Jeremy D. Grady, 41, of 34 E. Fourth St., Oswego, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 29, held to await arraignment.
Tiffany L. Johnson, 35, of 34 E. Fourth St., Oswego, criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Aug. 29, held to await arraignment.
Ericka L. Hall, 37, of 316 County Route 1A, Oswego, criminal trespass, 2nd degree, Aug. 29, held to await arraignment.
Misty A. Reynolds, 34, of 147 Collar Dr., Utica, arrest warrant, Aug. 29, turned over to Oswego City Police Dept. for further processing.
Robert A. Bourlier III, 31, of 15 Borlier Blvd., Fulton, probation warrant, Aug. 31, arraigned and held to await further court proceedings.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 35, of 109 Clifford Rd., Fulton, arrest warrant, Sept. 4, turned over to Fulton City Police Dept. for further processing.
Fulton Police Department:
William J. Derby, 42, of 314 Markowitz Rd., Parish, criminal contempt, 2nd degree; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Aug. 24.
Krystal Lee Smith, 20, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 1st degree; and harassment, 2nd degree.
Chad E. Grinnell, 37, of 22 W. 11th St. and 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, arrest warrant, Aug. 28; grand larceny, 3rd degree; aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree; and unlicensed operator, Aug. 29.
Amanda J. Grinnell, 41, of 22 W. 11th St., Fulton, arrest warrant, Aug. 28.
Michael E. Shoults, 60, of 420 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree; aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; and inadequate muffler, Aug. 28.
Travis J. Catherman, 22, of 315 Rochester St., Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Aug. 30.
NY State Police:
Jonathon A. Barkley, 33, of Central Square, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 30, appearance ticket.
Amanda S. Sigurdson, 26, of Watertown, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 29, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kyla M. Trail, 28, of Phoenix, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 30, appearance ticket.
Rachelle K. Burger, 32, of Oswego, criminal mischief, 4th degree, Aug. 30, appearance ticket.
Brooke A. Thompson, 24, of Oswego, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 31, appearance ticket.
John D. Alling, 32, of Williamstown, assault, 3rd degree; menacing, 2nd degree, Aug. 31, appearance ticket.
Angela M. Marshall, 46, of Hilton, New York, criminal trespass, 2nd degree; resisting arrest, Sept. 1, appearance ticket.
Solomon H. Salisbury, 74, of Fulton, public lewdness, Sept. 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
John P. Matzke, 42, of Fulton, criminal mischief, 2nd degree, Sept. 1, appearance ticket.
Joanne L. Ungaro, 46, of Syracuse, grand larceny, 4th degree, Sept. 3, appearance ticket.
Shannon A. Brownell, 35, of Hannibal, aggravated harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 25, held.
Kristina A. Martinez, 20, of Hannibal, aggravated harassment, 2nd degree, Sept. 3.
Samuel A. Fodora, 64, Oswego, unlawful surveillance, 2nd degree, Sept. 3, appearance ticket.
