Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 30.
Fulton Police Department:
Alexander C. Loomis, 23, of 506 State St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, Sept. 15.
Deisaray KD Lovelace, 30, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 14.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, of 16 Paradise Rd., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, inadequate or no stop lamps, illegal signal: parked, over the course of Sept. 14, Sept. 15, and Sept. 17.
Justin Montana, 37, of 207 Seneca St., Fulton, resisting arrest, Sept. 12.
Chyanne G. Okoniewski, 20, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 12.
Michael J. Osborn, 39, of 131 Crandell Rd., Hannibal, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic device violation: red, Sept. 17.
Alexis A. Redman, 20, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 17.
Brianne M. Redman, 22, of 32 Rathburn Rd., Granby, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Sept. 17.
Nicole E. Smith, 29, of 210 Riverside Ave., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment, Sept. 12.
Kelly Nicole Switzer, 29, of 513 Ash St., Syracuse, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 15.
Angel Fay Wells, 30, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Sept. 17.
State Police:
Kaylee L. Fravel, 32, of Pulaski, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Sept. 15, appearance ticket.
Vincent L. Russo, 41, of Mexico, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 15, appearance ticket.
Randi L. Lebeau, 34, of Oswego, third-degree arson, Sept. 15, held.
Charles E. Martin, 38, of Sandy Creek, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, Sept. 17, held.
Raymond W. Forrest, 38, of Mexico, second-degree menacing, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 19, held.
Brian F. Allen, 42, of Lacona, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, Sept. 18, appearance ticket.
Calvin J. O’Donnell, 50, of Altmar, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 19, held.
Amber M. Phelps, 32, of Camden, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 19, appearance ticket.
