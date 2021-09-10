Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 10.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Gregory A. Hendrickson, 35, of 1549 County Route 11, Parish, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 20, appearance ticket for all three charges, returnable to CAP Court on Sept. 15.
Shiann M. Herrington, 21, of 2921 State Route 11, Parish, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 21, issued three appearance tickets returnable to CAP Court on Sept. 4.
Alex J. Holley, 31, of 16 W. 11th St., Granby, petit larceny, trespassing, Aug. 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Sept. 7.
Sara-Bai M. Montalvo, 31, of 520 Seward St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Aug. 21, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Sept. 4.
Charles P. Pisik, 55, of 2821 US Route 11, Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 26, appearance ticket returnable to CAP Court on Sept. 9.
Arthur G. Pitre, 40, of 16 W. 11th St., Granby, petit larceny, Aug. 24, appearance ticket, CAP Court, Sept. 7.
Oswego City Police Department:
Dustin R. Amos, 36, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree criminal tampering, Aug. 26.
Christie Lee Benedict, 41, of 169 Saint Regis Rd., Hogansburg, New York, second-degree criminal possession of a cannabis, Aug. 27, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 9, Oswego City Court.
Richard J. Bentley, 30, of 21 Perry Rd., Schroeppel, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Aug. 24, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 20, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 27, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 9.
Kyle Spencer Burley, 21, of 5950 Stinson Rd., Arcade, New York, violation of open container local law, Aug. 27, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 28, Oswego City Court.
Kerry M. Cullen, 32, of 956 Middle Rd., Oswego, violation of open container local law, Aug. 25, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 28, Oswego City Court.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 26, of 515 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 2.
Arron L. Hardy, 36, of 198 E. 9th St., Oswego, violation of open container local law, Aug. 25, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 28, Oswego City Court.
Avery Ja Webster, 21, of 2205-20 Barrel Yards Blvd., Waterloo, Ontario, violation of open container local law, Aug. 27, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 28, Oswego City Court.
Michael T. Bratchie, 40, of 86 E. Oneida St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, third degree burglary, Aug. 31, processed and transported back to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Paul R. Crane, 51, of 105 E. 9th St., Oswego, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, Aug. 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Bonnie J. French, 64, of 1874 County Route 1, Scriba, petit larceny, Aug. 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Richard Allan Ashlaw, 28, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, one-way violation, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, unsafe movement of stopped motor vehicle, Sept. 1, processed and released, return court date, Sept. 16, Oswego City Court.
Rebecca A. Canfield, 33, homeless, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Sept. 1, appearance ticket, Sept. 16, Oswego City Court.
Gretchen A. Clark, 43, of 131 County Route 31, Minetto, violation of open container local law, Sept. 1, appearance ticket, return court date, Sept. 28, Oswego City Court.
Christopher F. Cornelius, 35, of 245 E. Eighth St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 1, brought to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment on Sept. 2.
Alene O. Lambert-Davis, 52, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 16.
Edward L. Schroeder III, 37, of 5350 State Route 104, Oswego, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, failure to change address on license, operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident, improper license, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, Sept. 1, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in CAP court.
Idstin F. Webster, 51, of 55 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, violation of open container local law, Sept. 1, held pending arraignment in CAP court.
James Jr. Brown, 38, of Fulton, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Aug. 26, arraigned in front of Judge Metcalf of Oswego City Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending further court appearance.
According to police, on Aug. 13, representatives of St. Joseph’s Church reported to Oswego Police that several expensive articles that had been donated for the St. Joseph’s Bazaar fundraiser were stolen from the church. Police further allege James Brown Jr. had burglarized the church the day before and left Oswego with the proceeds. Several of the reportedly stolen articles were recovered.
Fulton Police Department:
Mark J. Arnold, 38, of 262 W. Seventh St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 22.
Jarl Layne Brennan, 27, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, third degree burglary, two counts petit larceny, Aug. 19.
Paul H. Brown, 35, of 208 Mullen Rd., Volney, second-degree criminal impersonation, Aug. 22.
Jeffrey R. Crofoot, 29, of 207 S. Fourth St., Fulton, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 20.
Haylee E. Delaney, 19, of 403 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Aug. 18.
Timothy J. Delaney, 25, of 403 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Aug. 17.
Renee Elizabeth Fenske, 33, of 51 S. 11th St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 19.
Christian M. Gardenier, 28, of 104 Leitch St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Aug. 17.
Alene O. Lambert, 52, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, petit larceny, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, transport loose cargo-no cover, Aug. 22.
Deisaray K.D. Lovelace, 29, of 1061 County Route 6, Volney, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Aug. 20.
Joseph R. Munger, 54, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 18.
Lane Irene Noel, 34, of 14 Melrose Ave., Granby, speeding, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 20.
Danielle M. Palmer, 38, of 7 Birch Ln., Scriba, petit larceny, Aug. 21.
Victoria L. Perez, 47, of 737 Rathburn Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Aug. 18.
Luis Bryan Rojas, 23, of 59 W. First St. S., Fulton, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic device violation: red, speeding, imprudent speed, failed to stop at stop sign, failure to keep right, failure to obey police officer, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, Aug. 21.
Douglas A. Sabin, 54, homeless, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 21.
John P. Smith, 50, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 16.
John P. Whittaker Jr., 30, of 622 Rochester St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 18.
Hector M. Zavala, 38, of 104-32 194th St., Queens, New York, second-degree criminal impersonation, Aug. 20.
Austin M. Arnold, 23, of 115 W. First St. S., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, Aug. 28.
Justice R. Carvey, 19, of 115 W. First St. S., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 28.
Jason A. Collins, 34, of 301 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 26.
Angelo L. Colon, 57, of 606 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Aug. 28.
Marrissa E. Fuller, 33, of 513 S. First St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, Aug. 31.
Brooke E. Grant, 25, of 171 Cornell Rd., Hastings, third-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, Aug. 27.
Joseph David Lacy, 35, of 253 W. First St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Aug. 23.
James Joseph Lavar Lanier, 43, of 120 Wood Ave., Syracuse, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Aug. 23.
Aaron W. Lashomb, 45, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 26.
Ryanne Painter Willow, 21, of 516 E. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, Aug. 23.
Nicole M. Perchway, 43, of 2267 County Route 8, Minetto, illegal signal, no inspection, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 27.
Henry J. Pulvino, 65, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 29.
Clarence W. Vetovick, 56, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 23.
State Police:
Heather L. Dillman, 42, of Syracuse, second-degree custodial interference, Aug. 26, appearance ticket.
Justin S. Conerly, 38, of Syracuse, sixth-degree conspiracy, Aug. 26, appearance ticket.
James L. Mason, 21, of Rome, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, Aug. 27. This incident is pending investigation.
Thomas J. Burke, 56, of Altmar, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 27, appearance ticket.
Shawnderica D. Roberts, 19, of Ft. Drum, New York, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 28, appearance ticket.
Kelly M. Botz, 44, of Syracuse, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, first-degree aggravated DWI, Aug. 29, appearance ticket.
Buck L. Bates, 37, of Central Square, second-degree menacing, Aug. 30, held.
Stephanie N. Murphy, 37, of Syracuse, petit larceny, Aug. 30, appearance ticket.
Colby D. Bryerton, 31, of Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 31. This incident is pending investigation.
James M. Olin, 43, of Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Aug. 31.
Charles E. Baker, 24, of Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Sept. 2, held.
Christopher E. Holmes, 39, of Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 1, appearance ticket.
Jimmy Diaz, 44, of Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 1, warrant advised.
