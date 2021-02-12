Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 12
Fulton Police Department:
Amber Michelle Pratt, 31, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 25.
Danielle D. Reynolds, 31, of 420 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 26.
Keith M. Woodworth, 35, of 265 S. Seventh St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 26.
Zachary M. Grealis, 24, homeless, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal trespass, aggravated family offense, petit larceny, Jan. 26.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 402 Worth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 27.
Kalyn N. Brown, 35, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 28.
Dustin S. Hoffman, 25, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 28.
Matthew Allen Bivens, 25, of 16 Walter St., Oswego, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 29.
Tiffani Michelle Brooks, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 29.
Crystal L. Moody, 32, of 38 Parkhurst Rd., Oswego Town, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 30.
Wayne Lamont Halliburton, 24, of 6045 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 30.
David J. Hance, 56, of 264 W. Second St. S., Fulton, no inspection, no insurance, no license, unregistered motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 30.
Damien James Franklin, 28, of 117 Ridge Rd., Oswego, no/insufficient tail lamps, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 31.
Messan Agbossoumonde, 36, of 1025 Court St., Syracuse, no license, speeding, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 31.
State Police:
Sean M. Oneill, 26, of Mexico, second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 28, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Ashley J. Bristol, 27, of Williamstown, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 28, held.
Andrew C. Lescenski, 36, of Williamstown, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 1/28, held.
Blake J. Doty, 28, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 29, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jessica K. Mcclellan, 33, of Hastings, third-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 30, appearance ticket.
Karina J. Ellefson Wells, 23, of North Syracuse, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 30, appearance ticket.
Dylan D. Sanborn, 27, of Williamstown, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Jan. 31, appearance ticket.
Ashley M. Garrison, 27, of Stanley, New York, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 1, appearance ticket.
Austin M. Allen, 27, of Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 1, appearance ticket.
Jordan E. Lavalley, 20, of Amboy, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Sean D. Obey, 32, of Brewerton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Feb. 2, appearance ticket.
Gerald J. Rauch, 50, of Oswego, second-degree menacing, Feb. 2, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
James King, 21, of Williamstown, third-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 3, appearance ticket.
