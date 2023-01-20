Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 20.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
According to the Sheriff’s Department, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria at around noon on Monday, Jan. 9. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident.
Police say in an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the officer to restrain a combative student. While the officer and student were on the floor, three additional students allegedly interfered, allegedly struck the officer several times and allegedly attempted to remove the officer’s firearm and pepper spray from his duty belt. The officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however, one of the students allegedly activated the pepper spray while it remained secured to the officer’s duty belt.
There were no injuries as a result of this incident. The situation was brought under control with the assistance of responding Deputies and Oswego City Police.
As a result of this incident, and after review of school surveillance video, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested all four students involved, charging each with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree. Due to their ages and New York State Raise the Age laws, two of the students are charged as Juvenile Offenders and two are charged as Adolescent Offenders.
Oswego City Police Department:
Willow Ryanne Ballard, 23, of 231 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, failed to stop at stop sign, Jan. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 19.
Evan D. Harten, 19, of 209 Liberty St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, petit larceny, Jan. 5, held pending his arraignment in CAP Court.
Brianne Marie Redman, 22, homeless, fourth-degree grand larceny, Jan. 5, appearance ticket.
Tamarow A. Szlamczvnski, 24, of 260 Park St., Fulton, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 5, processed and released.
Neve Anthony Banack, 22, of 106 E. Sixth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, Jan. 8, held pending his arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Joseph M. Bartosek, 33, of 18 Catherine St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 19.
Darian M. Dorr, 24, of 1734 Laxton Rd., Sterling, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 8, processed, and released on three uniform traffic tickets.
Susan E. Gardener, 30, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 26.
Susan P. Godfrey-Clark, 62, of 131 County Route 31, Minetto, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, right of way violation: stop-sign, Jan. 6, held pending arraignment at Oswego City Court.
Darrick A. Reynolds, 41, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Jan. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 26.
Lindsay J. Smith, 25, of 205 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, Jan. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 19.
Robert L. Updegrove III, 34, homeless, third-degree criminal tampering, Jan. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 26.
Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 37, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 10, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held pending arraignment.
Brian M. Duck, 32, of 45 Liberty St., Oswego, unsafe turn/failure to signal, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 26.
Fulton Police Department:
Eugene R. Bardin, 37, of 512 Seward St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 9.
Jeremy W. Collins, 38, of 3422 County Route 57, Volney, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Jan. 3.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 24, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, criminal mischief, Jan. 6.
Kathryn S. Harter, 51, of 154 Cedar St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 3.
John A. Hess Jr., 27, of 715 E. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree harassment, Jan. 8.
Adam Dominic Meade, 29, of 8842 State Route 104, Hannibal, registration suspended, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no insurance, Jan. 7.
Anthony D. Mills, 21, of 2588 U.S. Route 11, Parish, third-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 6.
Robert L. Murray, 38, of 172 W. Ostrander St., Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, improper left turn, Jan. 9.
Brianne Marie Redman, 22, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 5.
Heather M. Smith, 45, homeless, criminal mischief, Jan. 7.
Ashleylynne Stott, 34, of 712 Oneida St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Jan. 4; criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Jan. 9.
Matthew J. Thomas, 49, of 441 Rowlee Rd., Volney, crossing road hazard markings, no/inadequate plate lamp, no registration, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, DWI - 1st offense, refusal to take breath test, Jan. 7.
Jamie A. Tucker, 47, of 127 Riverscape Dr., Fulton, registration suspended, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 6.
Austin Michael Woolworth, 22, of 624 W. Third St. S., Fulton, criminal mischief, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 6.
State Police:
Joseph A. Smith, 28, of Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Billy J. Parkhurst, 41, of Mallory, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Jan. 5. This incident is pending investigation.
William E. Parker, 41, of Mexico, torture/injure/not feed animal, abandonment of animals, Jan. 8.
Cody A. Thomas, 23, of Oswego, two counts third-degree menacing, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Jan. 9, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Oswego County C.A.P. Court. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Kali A. Converse, 26, of Liverpool, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 10, appearance ticket.
Timothy F. Jordan, 27, of Bernhards Bay, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 11, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.