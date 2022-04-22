Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for April 22.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Christina L. Bristol, 38, of 269 County Route 3, Granby, petit larceny, April 2, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on April 16.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 23, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, third-degree assault, April 4.
Joshua F. Wilkinson, 47, of 70 Martville Rd., Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, April 5, brought to CAP Court for arraignment.
Oswego City Police Department:
Michael John Chapman, 21, of 24 Upland Dr., E. Northport, disorderly conduct, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
David M. Gagnon, 32, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Jonas L. Hauswirth, 25, homeless, second-degree criminal mischief, April 7, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court on April 11.
Kyle R. Johnson, 33, of 153 Reservoir Dr., Constantia, third-degree grand larceny, April 8, held pending arraignment.
Trevor G. Luthart, 19, of 730 W. Center St., Medina, public urination, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 26.
Zechariah J. Morrison, 40, of 116 Liberty St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 21.
Jasmine D. Rodriguez, 27, of 123 Walnut St., Fulton, petit larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy, April 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Joseph A. Rounds, 40, of 110 W. Albany St., Oswego, second- degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 8, processed on scene and released with traffic tickets.
Edward H. Scruton, 29, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego Town, disorderly conduct, April 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Joseph Stuzenske, 19, of 401 Adirondack Dr., Farmingville, public urination, April 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 26.
Shari L. Tetro, 48, of 133 E. Oneida St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Jason Carl Treasure, 37, of 138 Pollard Rd., Hannibal, endangering the welfare of a child, April 11.
Kameron R. Whipple, 21, of 920 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 11, appearance ticket. April 28.
Sophia C. Catalone, 19, of 231 Edward St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Eric J. Scoville, 32, of 231 Edward St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Jessie Lee Thomas Jr., 24, of 191 E. Eighth St., Oswego, unlawful possession of cannabis, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
Mckenzie L. Fitzgerald, 25, of 137 E. Second St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 28.
State Police:
Hailie J. Ziparo, 25, of Mexico, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWAI – 2/more priors, circumventing interlock device, April 9, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Matthew S. Barr, 63, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, April 9, appearance ticket.
Heather L. Watkins, 39, of Mexico, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 9, appearance ticket.
Jesse N. Marion, 40, of Baldwinsville, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 11, held.
Tesia M. Weston, 30, of Watertown, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated DWI - 1st offense, April 12, held.
Alexes J. Pitcher, 21, of Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, April 13, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
