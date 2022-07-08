Public Record: Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for July 8.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Richard W. Champion, 38, of 3119 County Route 4, Volney, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 21, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on July 5.
Justin R. Hoey, 45, of 868 Hannibal St., Granby, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, June 21, appearance ticket, City of Fulton Court, July 14.
Michele E. Hopkins, 21, of 90 Center Rd., Boylston, petit larceny, no license, no registration, no inspection, improper plates, June 17, scheduled to appear, Town of Orwell Court, July 6.
James R. Wilcox, 33, of 8670 State Route 3, Sandy Creek, petit larceny, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no inspection, improper plates, June 17, scheduled to appear, town of Orwell Court, July 6.
William H. Horning, 27, of 3435B State Route 69, Parish, resisting arrest, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, June 23, escorted to the Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment on the charges in addition to other various felony/misdemeanor charges from separate complaints.
Joshua M. Salisbury, 35, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, June 18, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 2.
Oswego City Police Department:
Sara B. Chipkin, 41, of 169 Ames St., Mexico village, petit larceny, June 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Kenneth C. Ferris, 51, of 133 E. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 23, of 101 Niagara St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 25, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Katie A. Grant, 29, of 11076 Cooper St., Cato, hird-degree criminal trespass, June 26, appearance ticket, return date of July 14.
Manuel A. Lopez, 58, of 175 Duer St., Oswego, second-degree reckless endangerment, June 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Tyler A. Maynes, 23, of 285 County Route 29, Oswego, petit larceny, June 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Ashley L. Payne, 39, of 129 Lyon St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, June 24 and again on June 27 along with petit larceny, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 7.
Jeffery A. Ransom, 41, of 14 Thistle Dr., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree menacing, June 24, held for arraignment in CAP Court.
Travis A. Watkins, 31, of 517 Seward St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, June 25, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to be held for Oswego County CAP Court.
Raymond P. Gomes, 31, homeless, fourth-degree grand larceny, June 28, due in Oswego City Court on Oct. 28.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 37, of 37 Third St., Cam, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 14.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, June 28.
Fulton Police Department:
Mary Catherine Bloss, 35, of 616 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 13.
Jessica Ann Boyle, 29, of 16 Paradise Rd., Palermo, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no inspection, no license, equip violation: exhaust system, June 19.
Christopher A. Burr, 35, of 12 Airport Rd., Granby, petit larceny, June 16.
Bryce D. Casson, 24, of 206 W. Third St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, June 16.
Marc Allan Chetney, 46, of 8556 Woodsboro Dr., Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug parphenalia, June 15.
William J. Crowe, 33, of 3948 County Route 45, Volney, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, June 13.
Raymond P. Gomes, 32, homeless, petit larceny, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, June 16.
Ronald H. Horn Jr., 29, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, petit larceny, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, June 16.
Takieme L. Jackson, 31, of 1347 U.S. Route 11, Hastings, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, June 15.
Deisaray Kd Lovelace, 30, of 219 Seneca St., Fulton, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, June 17.
Bella Brooke Seymour, 20, of 459 S. First St., Fulton, assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, June 17.
Ellis Singleton III, 32, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, equipment violation: broken glass, failure to obey police officer, resisting arrest, June 19.
Shane M. Butler, 39, of 97 E. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, June 26.
Tara L. Conley, 45, homeless, petit larceny, second-degree criminal impersonation, June 25.
April W. Dumas, 35, of 110 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, June 22.
Tara M. Gardner, 43, of 1061 County Route 6, Volney, petit larceny, June 25 and again on June 26.
Zachary J. Jordan, 34, of 13296 White Cemetery Rd., Hannibal, criminal mischief, June 26.
Giovanni Perez, 37, of 1453 Walton Ave., Bronx, second-degree criminal contempt, June 23.
Timothy James Robinson, 34, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, two counts second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child less than 11 years old, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, June 21.
Brittany M. Scerbo, 27, of 281 County Route 21, Martville, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, June 22.
Trey D. Thomas, 28, of 218 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 21.
Marcus Lee Wright, 52, of 219 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 23.
State Police:
James M. Nabinger, 55, of Richland, second-degree criminal contempt, June 26, appearance ticket.
John A. Stoutenger, 33, of Phoenix, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, June 25, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Thomas C. Shepard, 36, of Bernhards Bay, DWI - 1st offense, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, June 26, appearance ticket.
Toni M. Kinslow, 29, of Palermo, third-degree bail jumping, June 26, held.
Stefano Perez-Arnold, 20, of Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, June 26, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Alva G. Parsons, 62, of Sandy Creek, second-degree murder, June 29, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Jillian A. Jones, 25, of Utica, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, June 28, appearance ticket.
Marc S. Hemingway, 51, of Mexico, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 28, appearance ticket.
Charles E. Martin, 38, of Sandy Creek, criminal obstruction of breathing, three counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count third-degree criminal mischief, one count first-degree criminal contempt, June 29, held.
Kenneth W. Mcguinness, 42, of Central Square, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, June 29, held.
Justin M. Rivera, 23, of Liverpool, second-degree criminal contempt, unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, June 29, appearance ticket.
