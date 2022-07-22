Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for July 22.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Amanda L. Cahill, 33, of 631 County Route 54; 64 Blue Jay Ln., Schroeppel, petit larceny, July 1, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 15.
Christopher M. George, 31, of 61 Porter Dr., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, July 6, scheduled to appear in CAP Court at a later date.
Joshua B. Labreck, 34, of 29 Beley Dr., Parish, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 6, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Kaleb M. Lebeau, 26, homeless, third-degree grand larceny, July 5, held to await arraignment in CAP court.
Jason J. Marquez, 38, of 310 Tilden St., Watertown, no license, no inspection, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, July 1, scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on July 15.
Talia M. Pittaluga, 23, of 256 W. Third St. S., Fulton, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, July 2, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Matthew D. Ryerson, 32, of 1811 State Route 49, Constantia, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no inspection, July 6, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Cody M. Smith, 27, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, July 7, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, July 21.
Adam B. Wallace, 28, of 89 Elm St., Phoenix, crossing road hazard markings, failure to keep right, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 2, scheduled to appear, Town of New Haven Court, Aug. 4.
Oswego City Police Department:
Alexander P. Azzarelli, 26, of 2233 County Route 7, Oswego Town, petit larceny, July 7.
Zachary M. Grealis, 25, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, July 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Michael A. Middleton, 24, of 67 E. 10th St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, aggravated family offense, July 6.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, petit larceny, July 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 45, of 280 Maple St., Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 7, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Kassidy R. Carr, 30, of 50 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Michael E. Chorley, 42, homeless, disorderly conduct, July 9.
David M. Gagnon, 33, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, July 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Stephen A. Herzog, 37, of 312 S. Alvord St., Syracuse, second-degree criminal impersonation, July 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Matthew W. Mahalick, 36, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree criminal trespass, July 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Gregory M. Pasiak, 32, of 45 Downey Dr., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, petit larceny, July 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Benjamin J. Remiesiewicz, 33, of 36 W. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 11, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Ryan A. Schlaffer, 36, of 134 E. Eighth St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, July 8; second-degree criminal contempt, July 9, held pending arraignment; second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, July 10, held pending arraignment.
John P. Stepien, 33, of 21 Mitchell St., Oswego, two counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle and ammo clip), fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 8, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Scott Anthony Wells, 24, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 11, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
John J. Woodworth, 52, of 2122 County Route 176, Volney, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, July 11, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Matthew W. Mahalick, 36, of 1922 State Route 48, Granby, lewdness, July 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Francisco R. Perez, 34, of 96 W. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 12, held pending arraignment in the Oswego City Court.
Alexander M. Snow, 29, of 725 E. Broadway, Fulton, resisting arrest, July 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
John M. Desantis, 41, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, second-degree criminal mischief, July 13, transported to Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment.
Tina M. Fink, 37, of 226 W. Fourth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, July 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 21.
Joseph Dean Sherman, 23, of 516 Buffalo St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, July 13, held awaiting CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Dallas P. Bennett, 24, of 150 E. Seneca St., Oswego, criminal mischief, July 5.
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, July 5.
Michael J. Cudzilo, 29, of 720 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unregistered motorcycle, no insurance, improper plate, equipment violation: limited use vehicle, July 9.
Anthony D. Demperio,, 28, of 3336 Warners Rd., Camillus, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper left turn, no inspection, July 7.
Daniel R. Failing, 31, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, July 1.
David M. Gagnon, 33, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, July 5.
Steven A. Galvezo, 28, of 610 Schuyler St., Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, July 3.
Christen F. Jefferson, 33, of 3692 County Route 57, Oswego, aggravated harassment, July 3.
Robert M. Lagrow, 25, of 111 Center St., Cleveland, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 4.
Stephen T. Lopitz, 70, of 354 E. Broadway, Fulton, theft of services, July 5.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, of 16 Paradise Rd., Palermo, equipment violation: broken glass, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 8.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, petit larceny, July 4.
William M. Player Jr., 38, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Oswego, petit larceny, July 4.
Ellis Singleton III, 32, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, equipment violation: broken glass, no license, disorderly conduct, July 5.
Cody Michael Smith, 27, homeless, petit larceny, July 7.
Tylor C. Wischoff, 25, of 853 W. First St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, July 4.
State Police:
Johnathan J. Peterson, 36, of Parish, criminal mischief, July 8, held.
Joshua R. Deyo, 31, of Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 8, held.
Natasha M. Huertas, 36, of Syracuse, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, July 9, appearance ticket.
Samantha C. Hunter, 33, of West Monroe, criminal mischief, July 9, held.
Charles L. Gronau, 58, of Lacona, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, July 10, appearance ticket.
Todd M. Prahl, 37, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, July 11, appearance ticket.
Vonna L. Washburn, 54, of Lee, New York, DWI - 1st offense, July 12, appearance ticket.
Richard P. Michael, 45, of Mexico, petit larceny, July 13, appearance ticket.
William J. Bosell, 47, of Mexico, criminal obstruction of breathing, July 13, held.
