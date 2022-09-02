Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 2.
Oswego City Police Department:
David J. Cavalier, 27, of 241 E. Eighth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal tampering, Aug. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, on a later date.
Ashley N. Feliciano, 33, of 6113 Bethlaham Ln., Cicero, second-degree attempted assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, false written statement, Aug. 18.
Gayle M. Gibson, 34, of 241 E. Eighth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal tampering, Aug. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, on a later date.
Keith W. Goodway, 30, of 107 W. Oneida St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 18, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Tracy A. Roach, 42, of 96 W. Oneida St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 18, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Justin F. Webster, 52, of 55 Liberty St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Aug. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
Zachary M. Barzee, 27, of 24 Birch Ln., Scriba, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, no registration, no insurance, Aug. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
Mia Quinlan Conboy, 21, of 190 W. Eighth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Aug. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
John K. Crawford, 36, of 6 Mexico Point Dr., Mexico, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, , Aug. 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
Kaleb M. Lebeau, 26, of 5350 State Route 104, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Aug. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
Michael S. Locke, 24, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8. Following this arrest, Locke was turned over to the Fulton Police Dept. on multiple warrants out of their agency.
Sara Jane Manwaring, 47, of 61 Niagara St., Oswego, exposure of a person, third-degree menacing, disorderly conduct, trespass, Aug. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
Guillermo J. Ramos, 31, of 496 County Route 48, Albion, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper right turn, no insurance, Aug. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 8.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher T. Boiko, 19, of 169 Bingham Rd., Granby, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 15.
Robert John Byrns, 28, of 1124 State Route 5, Elbridge, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Aug. 16.
April W. Dumas, 35, of 110 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Aug. 19.
Christopher X. Frye, 32, of 5 Cemetery Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, Aug. 20.
Rhiannon J. Haines, 43, of 14417 Fair Haven Rd., Sterling, New York, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 15.
Levi F. Hotaling, 36, of 704 Highland St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 17.
Bobbi Lea Kennedy, 32, of 118 W. Third St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 18.
Bradley Thomas Kranz, 29, of 9 Winding Way, Oswego, petit larceny, Aug. 15.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, of 16 Paradise Rd., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: parked, Aug. 15.
Michael J. Osborn, 39, of 131 Crandell Rd., Hannibal, speeding, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation - alcohol, Aug. 17.
Donald R. Rowe, 32, of 36 Maiden Lane Rd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, right of way violation: motor vehicle entering road, Aug. 19.
Latasha A. Sistrunk, 32, of 509 W. Broadway, Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Aug. 17.
State Police:
Christopher W. May, 40, of Central Square, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, Aug. 18, appearance ticket.
Evan W. Nelson, 27, of Oswego, two counts promoting a sexual performance by a child, possession of a sexual performance by a child, Aug. 18, released on own recognizance.
Nyylik Rice, 19, of Syracuse, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 26, appearance ticket.
Brendan T. Vogt, 22, of Lafayette, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 21, appearance ticket.
Dustin D. Hall, 40, of Harrisville, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
David S. Bartlett, 57, of Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Aug. 20.
Timothy G. Kellogg, 26, of Altmar, DWI - 1st offense, Aug. 21. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Jason C. More, 37, of Dexter, fourth-degree grand larceny, Aug. 23, appearance ticket.
Ryon G. Fogarty, 24, of Phoenix, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Aug. 23, appearance ticket.
