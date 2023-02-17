Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 17.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 State Route 11, Sandy Creek, second-degree possessing contraband in prison, first-degree possessing dangerous contraband in prison, Jan. 26, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Scott W. Burns, 62, of 3902 County Route 4, Oswego, Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Jan. 27. Mr. Burns is scheduled to answer the charges in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 10.
Cameron E. Lawler, 31, of 827 Middle Rd., Oswego, first-degree promoting prison contraband, Jan. 28, scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.
David S. VanVolkenburgh, 29, of 302 Peter Scott Rd., Pennellville, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 30, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Michael V. Gavin, 27, of 2284 County Route 37, West Monroe, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 30, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Matthew E. McCarty, 42, of 976 Red Schoolhouse Rd., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 31, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Shelbi M. Platt, 27, of 13 Cemetery St., Albion, third-degree grand larceny, Jan. 31, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Austin C. Sgroi, 22, of 13 Cemetery St., Albion, third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree possessing a forged instrument, petit larceny, third-degree intimidation, second-degree menacing, Jan. 31, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Joshua A. Caufield, 33, of 470 Baldwin Road, Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 1, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Seven J. Littleboy-Vaikness, 22, of 1648 County Route 17, Amboy, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 3, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Steven M. Abitbol-Lowe, 36, of 121 Green Acres Dr., Liverpool, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 5, arraigned at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Jake Terrence Baker, 20, of 1586 Hayride Dr., Farmington, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Stefon Edward Miller, 23, of 240 Valley View Dr., Wallkill, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper left turn, Feb. 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 23.
Bethanie A. Smith, 30, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, improper right turn, leaving an injury accident, aggravated DWI, refusal to take breath test, Feb. 5, held pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Christopher A. Willis, 33, of 460 O’Connor Rd., Oswego, no/inadequate lights, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Christopher T. Mitchell, 26, of 56 N. Fourth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 7, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Nicole M. Palmer, 41, of 33 Turrill St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, Feb. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 23.
Shane M. Comerford, 34, of 186 Ellen St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 8, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Tyko J. Delaney, 37, of 158 N. Seventh St., Fulton, second-degree burglary, false written statement, petit larceny, Feb. 1.
Joshua H. Gullen, 37, of 34 Barnes St., Phoenix, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Feb. 6.
Shana L. Hall, 30, of 536 County Route 3, Granby, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 2.
Coty Lee Herrington, 25, of 409 Buffalo St., Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 4.
Dustin S. Hoffman, 27, homeless, petit larceny, Feb. 6.
Dorothy K. Joseph, 43, of 253 W. Genesee St., Auburn, petit larceny, Feb. 3.
Cameron Elvis Lawler, 31, of 827 Middle Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Feb. 1.
Justin E. Lent, 35, of 733 County Route 30, Altmar, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, no license, improper plates, illegal signal: parked, Feb. 2.
Dionna Faith Pepper, 23, of 238 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, registration suspended, no inspection, no headlights, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 3.
Samantha A. Perez, 32, of 238 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, traffic device violation: red, Feb. 1.
John P. Ranieri, 38, of 359 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/fail to signal, Feb. 6.
Tracy A. Stone, 44, of 316 Utica St., Fulton, failure to keep right, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 6.
Travis R. Walcott, 28, of 165 E. Bridge St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 1.
Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Rd., Oswego Town, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip), Feb. 1.
State Police:
Crystal L. Cottrell, 39, of Camden, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 4, appearance ticket.
William H. Horning, 28, of Parish, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree auto stripping, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, Feb. 5, held. This incident is pending investigation.
John J. Brault, 58, of Pulaski, five counts promoting a sexual performance by a child, three counts possessing a sexual performance by a child, Feb. 6, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Jacob R. Snedeker, 30, of Pulaski, criminal obstruction of breathing, Feb. 6, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Cory E. Dinant, 36, of Hastings, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Feb. 6, appearance ticket.
John H. Gray, 65, of Pennellville, DWI - 1st offense, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 6, appearance ticket.
Zachary A. Kelley, 29, of Liverpool, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 7, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Robert Trendell, 66, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 7, appearance ticket.
Braxton A. Bostic, 25, of Syracuse, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Feb. 8, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
