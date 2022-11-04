Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 4.
Oswego City Police Department:
Katelyn R. Beshures, 31, of 42 W. Ninth St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, Oct. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Chad S. Corcoran, 44, homeless, trespassing, Oct. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Marke Holmes, 63, of 1054 Sterling Station Rd., Sterling, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts criminal use of drug parphenalia, Oct. 23, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Carmen M. Quinones, 50, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, Oct. 22.
Hilario Tello, 49, of 203 W. Bridge St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault, Oct. 22, held pending arraignment.
Erica M. Rodrigues, 35, of 92 E. Eighth St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree robbery, petit larceny, Oct. 22, transported to the Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
Sara J. Bentley, 33, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 20.
Scott E. Brien, 52, of 416 Park St., Fulton, petit larceny, Oct. 20.
Michael V. Chambers, 33, homeless, third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 24.
Shawn G. Dillingham Jr., 46, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Oct. 22.
Christel L. Ellis, 45, homeless, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Oct. 24.
Cheyenne P. Himes, 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no insurance, Oct. 20.
Paul L. Parkhurst, Jr., 51, of 168 N. Fifth St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 21.
Andrew A. Peacock, 25, of 720 W. First St. S., Fulton, petit larceny, Oct. 23.
Cody Michael Smith, 28, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 20.
Tiffany M. Spaulding, 34, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 23.
Clarence W. Vetovick, 57, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, criminal mischief, Oct. 23.
Ronald L. Wardhaugh, 31, of 24 W. 11th St., Granby, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, two counts first-degree rape, Oct. 21.
State Police:
Samantha L. Gudgeon, 32, of Phoenix, second-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 20.
Marie A. Lefevre, 69, of Baldwinsville, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 20, appearance ticket.
Ryan M. Wallace, 33, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Oct. 22, appearance ticket.
Alexis M. Paul, 22, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Skylar T. Brant, 21, of Richland, two counts criminal mischief, two counts unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Joshua M. Sprague, 39, of Hastings, second-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Daniel K. Castor, 36, of New Haven, second-degree menacing, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Thomas J. Simmons, 31, of West Monroe, criminal mischief, Oct. 24, appearance ticket.
Thomas J. McCord, 44, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 24, appearance ticket.
Oshua R. Patterson, 31, of Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 25, held.
Takieme L. Jackson, 31, of Camillus, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal impersonation, Oct. 25.
Brittney R. Barber, 29, of New York state, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 26. This incident is pending investigation.
