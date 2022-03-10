Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 11.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Chad S. Corcoran, 43, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 21, scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on March 7.
Benjamin J. Crouch, 33, of 443 US Route 11, Hastings, equipment violation: exhaust system, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 22, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on March 8.
Edward R. Drevier, 34, of 947 Stone Hill Rd., Williamstown, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 24, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
James L. Parkhurst, 45, of 1 Chase Dr., New Haven, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 24, held to await arraignment.
Alexandra L. Sullivan, 27, of 137 W. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, Feb. 21, scheduled to appear in court on a later date.
Heather L. Vannostrand, 27, of 131 E. 11th St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 23, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on March 9.
Oswego City Police Department:
Daniel T. Connors, 57, of 72 Mitchell St., Oswego, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, Feb. 26, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Joshua B. Labreck, 33, of 29 Beley Dr., Parish, petit larceny, Feb. 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 10.
Pamela M. Lasnicki, 51, of 740 County Route 35, Palermo, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Feb. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 17.
Stardust K. Pittsley, 48, of 3843 County Route 45, Volney, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, no license, aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 26, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Feb. 27.
Sofia Aracely Proano, 21, of 81 Erie St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 27, is to appear in Oswego City Court on March 17.
Hilario Tello, 48, of 28 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second degree harassment, Feb. 27.
Tyrin M. Tennant, 21, of 3 Martin Court, Taberg, petit larceny, Feb. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 17.
Skylar Marie Wallace, 20, of 81 Erie St., Oswego, petit larceny, Feb. 27.
Gary L. Edwards, 59, of 414 W. Colvin St., Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 1, arraigned in court and released on his own recognizance.
Michael L. Lopez, 27, of 139 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, March 1, held pending arraignment.
John C. Haggerty, 39, of 40 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, March 2, held pending arraignment.
John C. Levea, 24, of 93 Rochester St., Hannibal Village, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 17.
Josephine Marquez, 56, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, petit larceny, March 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 17.
Christine L. Pitcher, 53, of 103 E. Seventh St., Oswego, petit larceny, March 2.
State Police:
Jerry R. Wheeler, 32, of Sandy Creek, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, Feb. 24, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Dylan W. House, 27, of Parish, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 25, appearance ticket.
Nyylik Rice, 19, of Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 26, appearance ticket.
Jonathan P. Fielder, 32, of Williamstown, third degree grand larceny, first degree falsify business records, Feb. 26, held.
Kristy M. Balcom, 30, of Fulton, aggravated harassment, Feb. 26.
Joshua W. Lowe, 31, of Constantia, third-degree menacing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Feb. 27, appearance ticket.
Brittney A. Blair, 32, of Constantia, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 28, appearance ticket.
Jenien R. Janaro, 43, of Fulton, petit larceny, Feb. 28, appearance ticket.
Charles E. Martin, 37, of Sandy Creek, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, March 1. This incident is pending investigation.
Timothy R. Macko, 49, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, March 1, appearance ticket.
Carrie J. Lisi, 45, of Fulton, second-degree grand larceny, March 2, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.