Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 6
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Matthew Gamage, 32, of 923 Morrison Ave., Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a license plate violation, Oct. 21, scheduled to appear, town of Hastings Court, Nov. 9.
Darryn J. Miner, 37, of 304 Creekwood Dr., Watertown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 21, scheduled to appear, town of Hastings Court, Nov. 9.
Heather M. Barrett, 29, of 1660 County Route 26, Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 22, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, Nov. 12.
William R. Coady, 36, of 23 Pollard Rd., Hannibal, two counts, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a license violation, Oct. 22, scheduled to appear, Fulton City Court, Nov. 12.
Fulton Police Department:
Jason M. Demott, 36, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, Oct. 20.
James G. Jolliffe, 44, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, Oct. 22.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, homeless, arrest warrant, Oct. 22.
Cayla E. Newcombe, 28, of 130 Cedarwood Dr., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment Oct. 21.
Jeremy Prince, 27, homeless, bench warrant, Oct. 23.
Emma M. Haynes, 29, of 409 Hannibal St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 23.
Tracy A. Roach, 41, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Oct. 23.
Victoria Perez, 46, of 620 Hannibal St., Fulton, bench warrant, petit larceny, Oct. 23.
Joseph R. Munger, 53, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, two counts, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed operator, and visibility distorted broken glass, Oct. 21.
Marcus Barton, 19, of 288 Cherry St., Oswego, DWI, Oct. 23.
State Police:
Brian M. Smith, 37, of Central Square, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 22, held.
Jody L. Sherard, 40, of Syracuse, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Oct. 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Amanda M. Moffett, 21, of Constantia, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Joseph R. Converse, 20, of Liverpool, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Gary A. Reynolds, 28, of Pulaski, second-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Amy N. Reynolds, 34, of West Monroe, second-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 23, appearance ticket.
Kera H. Reed, 32, of Fulton, two counts, third-degree assault, two counts, endangering welfare of child, Oct. 25, held.
Darin M. Sweeney, 37, of New Haven, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 24, appearance ticket.
Kiale M. Barton, 20, of Phoenix, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 25, held.
Suzzanne M. Livermore, 31, of Sandy Creek, fourth-degree grand larceny, Oct. 26, appearance ticket.
Donald L. Currier, 47, of Fulton, second-degree burglary, Oct. 26, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Paul Vick, 53, of Sandy Creek, DWI, 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Oct. 28, appearance ticket.
Ronald Wardhaugh, 29, of Granby, criminal obstruction of breathing, Oct. 27, appearance ticket.
Jaelin A. Williams, 23, Rochester, DWI, 1st offense, Oct. 28, appearance ticket.
