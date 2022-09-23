Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 23.
Fulton Police Department:
Julie Ann Allen, 29, of 812 Emery St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 1.
Sean M. Barber, 33, of 112 W. Irving Ave., East Syracuse, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, Aug. 31.
Justin Joseph Bedell, 21, of 3 Landgrove Dr., Fayetteville, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 4.
Devon S. Blackmar, 26, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 2.
Damien R. Carvey, 38, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 2.
John E. Dubiel, 68, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, no license, Sept. 1.
April W. Dumas, 35, homeless, petit larceny, Sept. 4.
Sean Michael Rayle, 27, of 234 Oneida St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Sept. 1.
Gilbert L. Hines, 50, of 423 Cayuga St., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident, Aug. 31.
Bridget P. Monzel, 39, of 16 Paradise Rd., Palermo, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 1.
Angela Maria Muraco, 41, of 708 Meadowbrook Circle, Fulton, second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, Sept. 1.
Nicholas A. Sauro, 28, of 4 Lincoln Rd., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 2.
Corey P. Scoville, 26, of 15 Senior Ave., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree grand larceny, Sept. 4.
James W. Abbatiello, 49, of 978 County Route 25, Minetto, no license, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, failure to keep right, Sept. 5.
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Sept. 8.
Charles L. Carter, 36, homeless, third-degree robbery, disorderly conduct, Sept. 9.
Alton Charles Champagne, 31, of 208 Gansvoort St., Fulton, public lewdness, Sept. 6.
Dominic Daniel Diaz, 21, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 5.
Roosevelt Evans, 63, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, falsely reporting an incident, Sept. 1.
Dameon James Fuller, 22, of 150 Grove St., N. Syracuse, no license, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Sept. 11.
Patrick R. Hart, 35, homeless, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, equipment violation - stop lights, Sept. 6.
David H. Isabell, 54, of 110 Fay Park Dr., N. Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, Sept. 10.
Peter J. Maliszewski, 50, of 139 E. Second St., Oswego, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, no/insufficient tail lamps, Sept. 10.
Bradley C. McClure, 35, homeless, trespassing, Sept. 11.
Paul M. Meddley, 33, of 16 Paradise Rd., Fulton, illegal signal: parked, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, Sept. 9.
Tiffany Lynn Merrill, 34, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 9.
Samuel M. Michaud, 32, of 147 Pople Ridge Rd., Mexico, no license, no inspection, no license plate: single license plate, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 11.
Steven M. Mullin, 43, of 729 County Route 28, Richland, failure to obey police officer, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 9.
Joshua C. Painter, 44, of 256 S. Seventh St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Sept. 5.
Mark Anthony Rand, 29, of 246 Remington St., Rochester, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Sept. 7.
Zachary T. Riddell, 29, of 1006 County Route 57, Phoenix, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey traffic device, Sept. 11.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 28, homeless, no/insufficient tail lamps, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 11.
State Police:
George N. Russell, 58, of Hastings, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 10, appearance ticket.
William P. Taylor, 36, of Sandy Creek, criminal possession firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, registration suspended, Sept. 11, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua G. Rayder, 37, of Williamstown, petit larceny, Sept. 12, appearance ticket.
Markus P. Mckenna, 35, of Parish, second-degree strangulation, Sept. 13, released on own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.