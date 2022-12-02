Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 2.
Oswego City Police Department:
Matthew L. Burnett, 40, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, Nov. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Ezra James Clemons, 20, of 113 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, first-degree gang assault, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, resisting arrest, false personation, second-degree menacing, two counts criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment, Nov. 13.
Abigail Jane Donahue, 22, of 101 Murray St., Oswego, petit larceny, Nov. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
William James Donovan Jr., 40, homeless, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal tampering, second-degree harassment, Nov. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Susan E. Gardner, 30, of 18 E. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Bradley J. Hillman, 28, of 1003 Cedarwood Dr., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief, Nov. 11, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Darian Ivory James, 23, of 268 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, first-degree gang assault, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, Nov. 17.
Keyon M. Johnston, 20, of 22 Mitchell St., Oswego, first-degree gang assault, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, Nov. 17.
Brian J. Lamond, 39, homeless, trespassing, Nov. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Peter J. Maliszewski, 50, of 120 Lilac St., Syracuse, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Nicholas J. Manno, 23, of 9373 Chapman Rd., New Hartford, New York, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Conner Walton McKean, 24, of 268 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, first-degree gang assault, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, Nov. 17.
William M. Player III, 22, of 11 Samuel Way, Scriba, petit larceny, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 15.
William F. Regnier, 32, of 6303 Landsend Ln., Liverpool, New York, fourth-degree grand larceny, Nov. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 1.
Jeremy W. Tassie, 32, of 134 E. Fourth St., Oswego, first-degree assault, fourth-degree conspiracy, Nov. 12.
Robert Michael Taylor, 45, of 5422 State Route 104, Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 15, awaiting arraignment at Oswego County CAP Court.
Brandi M. Thorpe, 33, homeless, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Nov. 10.
Dustin L. Vanburen, 34, of 24 Harvest Dr., Oswego Town, assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree conspiracy, Nov. 12. Vanburen is accused of allegedly striking a victim in the head several times with a wooden stick and of allegedly conspiring with two other people to assault that person.
Shawn G. Dillingham Jr., 46, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 23, held pending arraignment.
Stacy M. Dillingham, 38, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 23, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.
Andrew J. Macmillen, 61, of 87 E. Fifth St., Oswego, criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering, Nov. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 8.
Richard D. Munger Jr., 42, of 4506 State Route 3, Fulton, criminal mischief, Nov. 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Francis T. Arnold, 30, of 614 Buffalo St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, Nov. 20.
David F. Auclair, 61, of 152 W. Seneca St., Oswego, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, no inspection, Nov. 16.
Timothy F. Carlin, 61, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, Nov. 19; disorderly conduct, Nov. 21.
Michael V. Chambers, 33, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 17.
Alene O. Davis, 54, of 167 E. Second St., Oswego, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, illegal signal: parked, Nov. 17.
Axel Stone Gates, 19, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree strangulation, Nov. 20.
Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, of 251 W. Second St. S., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 17.
Robert M. Lagrow, 25, of 111 Center St., Cleveland, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 16.
Michael F. Miller, 40, of 614 Buffalo St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Nov. 19.
Chyanne G. Okoniewski, 20, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Nov. 20.
Alex Russell Sellin, 31, of 124 Sun Harbor Dr., Liverpool, New York, second-degree harassment, Nov. 21.
Cody Austin Thomas, 23, of 58 Stock Rd., Hannibal, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief, Nov. 16.
Daniel Max Wallace, 24, of 306 Gansvoort St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Nov. 19.
State Police:
Seven J. Littleboy-Vaikness, 22, of Camden, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 17, appearance ticket.
Richard D. Lumley, 36, of Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 17.
Eric L. Sereno, 45, of Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 21, held.
Walter J. Brand, 46, of Parish, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 22, held.
Camilo Garcia, 38, of Miami, Florida, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 22, held.
Peter J. Vanbuskirk, 43, of Central Square, petit larceny, Nov. 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Serra C. Longo, 45, of Central Square, petit larceny, Nov. 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Adam J. Arduini, 22, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, reckless driving, Nov. 24, appearance ticket.
