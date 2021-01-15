Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 15.
State Police:
Nicholas N. Shatrau, 36, of Pulaski, forcible touching, second-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 30. This incident is pending investigation.
Barry D. Jones, 39, of Pulaski, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 30, appearance ticket.
Kenneth J. Burd, 49, of Richland, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 30, appearance ticket.
Velma L. Brinson, 20, of Fort Drum, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 30, appearance ticket.
Jennifer L. Grant, 32, of Fulton, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Dec. 31, held.
Leon E. Coady, 50, of Sandy Creek, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 2, appearance ticket.
James J. Short, 34, of Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 2, appearance ticket.
Alyssa L. Regal, 22, of Constantia, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Jan. 3, appearance ticket.
John A. Taylor, 60, of Lacona, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 5, appearance ticket.
Zechariah Karboski, 31, of Mexico, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 6, held.
Coleman C. Smith, 27, of Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Jan. 6, appearance ticket.
