Police Blotter for June 12
NY State Police:
Kevin M. Ward, 34, Fulton, criminal trespass 3rd, petit larceny, May 29, appearance ticket.
Keith A. Holley, 31, Hannibal, burglary 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, May 29, held.
Joel R. Anderson, 53, Syracuse, petit larceny, May 30, appearance ticket.
Joshua O. Kranz, 31, Central Square, petit larceny, May 30, appearance ticket.
Matthew R. Sternisha, 37, Hannibal, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd, registration suspended, May 30, appearance ticket.
Daniel K. Stevenson, 29, Parish, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, June 1, held, criminal contempt 2nd, June 4, held.
Jennifer L. Skutt, 33, Mexico, act in a manner injurious to a child under 17, June 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kendrick Bessard, 32, Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, June 1, appearance ticket.
Davis Echevarria, 26, Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, June 1, appearance ticket.
Ollisha J. Crenshaw, 25, Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, June 1, appearance ticket.
Robert L. Deyo, 46, Hannibal, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, June 1, appearance ticket.
Shelbi M. Platt, 24, Lacona, act in a manner injurious to a child under 17, June 2, released on own recognizance. This incident is pending investigation.
Christopher A. Pool, 24, Altmar, act in a manner injurious to a child under 17, June 2, appearance ticket.
Shelbi M. Platt, 24, Lacona, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, identity theft 3rd, June 2, held.
Shelbi M. Platt, 24, Lacona, criminal mischief 3rd, June 2, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael P. Hummell, 35, Brewerton, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI 1st offense, June 2, appearance ticket.
Beth A. Allen, 48, Lacona, falsify business records 2nd, June 3, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Edward B. Merriam, 55, Hannibal, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, June 4, appearance ticket.
Oswego City Police:
David M. Kingsley, 32, homeless, petit larceny, May 26. Kingsley was arrested after allegedly stealing beer from a delivery truck. He was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on July 30.
Kristy A Shortslef, 41, homeless, burglary 2nd, grand larceny 4th, May 27, held.
Bianca Blakeney, 33, 182 East Sixth St., Oswego, assault w/intent to cause physical injury w/weapon, assault causing injury to a person less than 7 years old, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, menacing 2nd, act in manner injurious to a child less than 17, May 28.
Kenneth G. McClean, 51, 105 East Ninth St., Oswego, open container, May 28, appearance ticket with a return court date of June 30.
Richard G. Nelson, 32, 180 East Sixth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, May 28, appearance ticket with a return court date of July 30, Oswego City Court.
Kennex Blakeney, 32, 182 East Sixth Street, Oswego, assault 2nd, menacing 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon, May 28.
David D. Baptista, 31, 3361 County Route 176, Oswego, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with two prior convictions and aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree, May 29, and was transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility where he was held for Oswego County CAP Court on May 30.
Rhiannon J. Haines, 41, 470 County Route 3, Fulton, arrested on an active bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and possession of a hypodermic instrument, May 29, held pending arraignment in the Oswego CAP Court.
Nicole A. Avery, 33, 97 East Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, May 30, appearance ticket with a return court date of July 30, Oswego City Court.
Matthew L. Burnett, 37, 1384 Thompson School Road, Martville, criminal trespass 3rd degree, May 31, appearance ticket with a return court date of July 30, Oswego City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.